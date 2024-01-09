NTC exceeds collection goal thru enforcement

THE National Telecommunications Commission (NTC) has surpassed its 2023 revenue collection target by more than 50 percent, as it strengthened the enforcement of compliance among various stakeholders within the telecom sector.

According to NTC Commissioner Ella Blanca B. Lopez, the regulator collected P9.43 billion last year, exceeding its target of P5.91 billion set by the Development Budget Coordination Committee (DBCC) by 62 percent, amounting to over P3.5 billion.

Lopez added that key to this success has been the NTC’s focus on ensuring that spectrum users’ fees, supervision and regulation fees and penalties are duly collected.

The NTC is responsible for regulating a broad spectrum of entities, including cable and commercial television operators, broadcast radio stations, telecommunications companies and both commercial and portable radio operators.

The NTC’s systematic collection effort is the agency’s modest way of contributing to the public service programs of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.; “priorities of which are on food security, free and universal primary education and public health,” Lopez said.

The NTC’s collection targets are mandated in the Budget of Expenditures and Sources of Financing, a document required by the Constitution and consolidated by the Department of Budget Management.