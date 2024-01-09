NCRPO units now ready for today’s ‘Traslacion’

The National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) on Sunday announced that its units are now ready to secure this year’s “Traslacion” or the religious procession that is the highlight of the Feast of the Black Nazarene every January 9.

NCRPO chief Maj. Gen. Jose Melencio C. Nartatez, issued the statement during the send-off ceremonies for police personnel deployed in this year’s Traslacion held at the Quirino Grandstand, Rizal Park, Manila last January 6.

“We are committed to give our best, and I assure you that with the Philippine National Police leadership, other agencies and [the Manila] local government in partnership with the PNP [Philippine National Police] will be supporting this undertaking,” he added.

Also present during the ceremonies were City of Manila Mayor Honey Lacuna-Pangan and Manila Police District commander Col. Arnold Thomas Ibay.

With some 2.3 million devotees expected to attend this year’s procession, the PNP said that it would be deploying a total of 15,276 personnel for the festivities.

Other units to augment the deployment of troops will be coming from the Joint Task Force-National Capital Region of the Armed Forces of the Philippines, Police Regional Office 3 (PRO-3), Police Regional Office 4A (PRO-4A), Special Action Force (SAF), Maritime Unit, Regional Mobile Force Battalion (RMFB-NCRPO), Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT), Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, and high yield Explosive (CBRNE), Regional Explosive and Canine Unit (RECU), Philippine Coast Guard, Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP), Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP) and other forces that will be in charge of emergency responses.

Among the restrictions during the Traslacion include no vendors are allowed within the vicinity of Quiapo Church; devotees are not allowed to wear hoodie jackets, caps, use of backpacks, water bottles, umbrella and raincoats.

Also, firecrackers or pyrotechnics, deadly or bladed weapons are prohibited in the Traslacion along with intoxicated people.

These measures are being implemented to preempt any untoward incident that would wreck the celebration of the festivity.

Meanwhile a “no-fly zone” and “no drone zone” will be implemented from January 7 to 10 at the vicinity of Quirino Grandstand and Quiapo Church as well as on the routes of the procession.

Also a “no-sail zone” will be implemented at the waters of South Harbor, Manila (near Quirino Grandstand) and Pasig River from 12 a.m. of January 6 to 12 a.m. of January 10.

Suspension of permit to carry firearms outside residence (PTCFOR) within the City of Manila will be imposed effective 12:01 a.m. of January 8 to 12:01 a.m. of January 10.

Likewise, a gun ban within the entire City of Manila will also be implemented from 7 a.m. of January 8 to 7 a.m. of January 10.

The Traslacion, one of the country’s popular religious events involving the procession of the Black Nazarene statue from Quirino Grandstand to Quiapo Church, was canceled for the past three years due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

PBBM: Discover our inner strength

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. said he is hopeful the celebration of the Feast of the Black Nazarene on Tuesday will help bring a brighter future for the country.

In his brief message on the eve of the event, the Chief Executive called on the Filipino faithful to use the occasion to rekindle their sense of hope and purpose by reflecting on the sacrifice of Jesus Christ on the cross.

“By working through our struggles and difficulties, we discover our inner strength and resolve, emerging from the pits of darkness and despair with a renewed sense of hope and purpose,” Marcos said.

“With our faith guiding our every word and deed, I am certain that we will build a brighter future for our nation and create a world where love, kindness, and harmony reign supreme,” he added.

Gatchalian: Ensure safety of devotees

Senator Win Gatchalian urged the PNP to ensure the safety and security of devotees participating in the Black Nazarene procession.

“Police authorities should heighten their vigilance, coordinate closely with relevant authorities, and deploy necessary resources to maintain order all throughout the procession,” Gatchalian said.

“It’s important that our people are able to exercise their religious beliefs peacefully and without concerns about their security. Our religious freedom helps all of us to remain true to our core values and be good citizens of our country,” he added.

Gatchalian also urged the public, especially devotees and Traslacion attendees, to follow established rules and guidelines set by the authorities. “Be vigilant and report any suspicious activity promptly to the authorities. It is through shared responsibility and collaborative efforts that we can make Traslacion 2024 a safe and meaningful experience for all,” Gatchalian emphasized. Rex Anthony Naval, Samuel P. Medenilla and Butch Fernandez