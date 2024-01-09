Nadal listening to his body

RAFAEL Nadal out of the Australian Open?

If yes, what a shame.

Nadal’s expected return is one of the top storylines in world tennis. And then this, the left-hander suddenly becoming questionable—if not irreversibly out of commission—for the year’s first Grand Slam event.

Hobbled by injuries every now and then as he is spring chicken no more, Nadal said on social media on Sunday, January 7, that he felt unwell again one week before the major’s opening.

Medical tests on him in Melbourne revealed a new hip injury, albeit a small tear in a hip muscle. He said he would need to fly home to Spain for treatment.

Nadal, 37, hurt his hip flexor last year in the Aussie Op en during a second-round loss to obscure Mackie McDonald, causing the Spaniard to miss the rest of the season.

After an operation in June, Nadal, the Aussie Open champ in 2009 and 2022, ended a 12-month hiatus with a warmly-applauded appearance at Brisbane International serving as the aperitif to the Melbourne major.

After winning two matches last week, Nadal, a 22-time major champion, took a medical timeout in the third set against Jordan Thomson—leading to a quarterfinal loss on January 5.

And then Nadal posted the following on January 7:

“Hi all, during my last match in Brisbane I had a small problem on a muscle that as you know made me worried. Once I got to Melbourne I have had the chance to make an MRI and I have micro tear on a muscle, not in the same part where I had the injury and that’s good news. Right now I am not ready to compete at the maximum level.”

The seemed to have slammed the door shut on his Aussie Open stint.

Before this, the former world No. 1 has had injuries on his knees, left foot and left wrist. Pundits attribute this to his punishing style of play, endlessly punctuating his game with always trying to retrieve impossibly irretrievable shots.

The recent injury he absorbed while battling Thomson was the result of a killer third match in four nights that lasted nearly three-and-a-half hours. It came after straight-set victories over Dominic Thiem and Jason Kubler.

Nadal has really become old at 37. He knows it. He can feel it.

“A lot of things can be happening in a body like my body after a year without playing tennis,” Nadal said. “I have worked very hard during the year for this comeback and as I always mentioned my goal is to be at my best level in three months.”

Almost as sure as night follows day, that tiny tear in his hip muscle has just halted that goal.

THAT’S IT I raise a glass to Erika Dy for being appointed Executive Director of the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP). She earned it after having made her mark as Deputy Event Director of the recent Fiba World Cup. Said SBP president Al Panlilio: “Erika will bring new energy into the federation. We worked closely with her during the World Cup and saw up close what she brought to the table. With her experience as a basketball player, a coach, a sports advocate, and one of the primary implementers of the World Cup, we know she is capable of broadening the imprint of the SBP.” Cheers!