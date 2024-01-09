Miru Systems lone bidder in Comelec’s 2nd AES bidding

FOR the second round of bidding on Monday for the Commission on Elections (Comelec) automated system, Miru Systems Co. Ltd. remained the lone bidder for the 2025 midterm polls.

According to the poll body, six companies bought bidding documents from the Comelec Special Bids and Awards Committee (SBAC) but four later withdrew from the bidding.

The four firms were identified as AMA Group Holdings Corporation, Dominion Voting Systems, Electiotech Consultant and Management Inc., and Indra Philippines Inc.

Among the six firms was Smartmatic Philippines, which was disqualified in November last year. The SBAC said there is no temporary restraining order (TRO) from the Supreme Court, allowing the firm to participate in the procurement process.

The joint venture of Miru Systems was the lone bidder on the first round of bidding, but was declared “ineligible” by the poll body for the lack of English translation and “incomplete undertaking to enter into a joint venture.” The South Korean firm is joined by Integrated Computer Systems, St. Timothy Construction Corporation, and Centerpoint Solutions Technologies Inc.

The lone bidder has tendered a bid amounting to P17.988 billion, and was declared by SBAC as “eligible” following the review of its legal documents.

Watchdog’s warning

Meanwhile, poll watchdog Democracy Philippines has warned Comelec of Miru Systems track record, citing its alleged “catastrophic failures” and projects in Iraq and the Democratic Republic of Congo.

“We urge the Comelec to give Miru’s track record a thorough once-over as part of its due diligence, as it should with all suppliers. It might want to investigate the company’s alleged links to controversies in Congo and Argentina,” said Democracy Watch in a statement in December 2023.

The watchdog added: “Such concerns over hacking vulnerabilities and vote manipulation are so grave as to have prompted watchdog groups and independent experts to flag many fatal weaknesses in Miru’s technology publicly.”

Convenor of the watchdog Lloyd Zaragoza, in a radio interview on Monday, flagged the recent alleged failures of Miru Systems in Congo and Iraq.

“Sana pag-aralan at masusing imbestigahan ng Comelec ito [Miru Systems] dahil nakakabahala kung sila ang mapiling provider sa ating 2025 elections [Comelec must study and thoroughly investigate Miru Systems because it is alarming should they be chosen to be the provider in our 2025 elections],” said Zaragoza.