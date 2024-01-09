MIAA tightens airport security after discovery of shabu stash in premises

The newly-appointed general manager of the Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA), Eric Jose C. Ines, ordered a full K-9 sweep of a former restaurant and spa at the fourth level of the departure area of the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (Naia) Terminal 1, including its adjacent spaces, following the discovery of illegal drugs in the area by construction workers.

Ines also ordered the cordoning off of the area to ensure a thorough search where a significant amount of illegal drugs were found last December 15, 2023, and last Sunday, January 7, 2024, at a closed restaurant and spa during the height of the Covid pandemic.

To further strengthen security, Ines met with the MIAA Security Block and shall meet with key law enforcement agencies at Naia, including the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) and the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI). These collaborative efforts aim to enhance coordination and intelligence sharing to prevent similar incidents in the future.

MIAA has reported a significant seizure of suspected illegal drugs on January 7, 2024, at an out-of-service kitchen area at the former lounge at Naia Terminal 1. Found in this long-closed and secure location were approximately 1.6 kilos of shabu with an estimated street value of P10 million wrapped in deteriorated plastic pouches and black tape.

The area, which was closed during the pandemic but reopened recently opened for potential renovation, suggests that the drugs had been concealed there for a considerable time, including the first one last December 15, 2023.

“This incident, while concerning, highlights the vigilance and effectiveness of our security measures. We will remain on full alert, with the ultimate goal of ensuring a drug-free workplace,” Ines added.

“These discoveries…are part of an ongoing investigation that reflects our unwavering dedication to the safety and security of all individuals within the airport premises,” he added.

The MIAA reassured the public and stakeholders of its commitment to maintaining stringent screening procedures and operational integrity, adding the agency continues to enhance its security protocols in response to these incidents, aiming for a secure, safe, and drug-free airport environment.

Image credits: Nonie Reyes





