GOCC dividends to N.G. up 46% to ₱99.98B in ‘23

CASH dividends remitted by government-owned and -controlled corporations (GOCCs) reached almost P100 billion in 2023, according to the Department of Finance (DOF).

The DOF cited data from the Privatization and Corporate Affairs Group (PCAG) showing dividend collections reached P99.98 billion in 2023, a 46-percent increase from the P68.34 billion in 2022.

More than half or P55.61 billion of the dividends was remitted by the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP), the top contributor as of December 2023.

“The increased dividend collection is a result of fiscal discipline that the DOF continues to instill in GOCCs. These dividends will help manage our deficit and will be used to support the country’s development needs,” Finance Secretary and Governance Commission for GOCCs (GCG) member Benjamin E. Diokno said.

“Rest assured, the DOF will remain steadfast in its commitment to strictly monitor the performance of our GOCCs, ensuring that they are well-run and are operating within the bounds of national development policies and programs,” he added.

The other top dividend contributors were the Philippine Deposit Insurance Corporation (PDIC) with P14.05 billion; the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (Pagcor) with P6.96 billion; and the Philippine Ports Authority (PPA) with P4.44 billion.

The list also includes the Power Sector Assets & Liabilities Management Corporation (PSALM) with P3.15 billion; the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) with P2.67 billion; and the Philippine National Oil Company (PNOC) with P1.68 billion.

The DOF said other top contributors are the Subic Bay Metropolitan Authority (SBMA) with P1.52 billion; the National Transmission Corporation (TransCo) with P1.48 billion; the Philippine Reclamation Authority (PRA) with P1.35 billion; and the Clark Development Corporation (CDC) with P1.21 billion.

Republic Act No. 7656 or the Dividends Law of 1994 mandates all GOCCs to declare and remit at least 50 percent of their annual net earnings to the national government.

A total of 51 GOCCs remitted dividends to the National Treasury as of December 31, 2023.

The dividends have been a major source of non-tax revenues to fund the accelerated implementation of programs on infrastructure and various social and economic programs of the government.