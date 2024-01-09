Go calls for prudent spending after DOH budget hike in GAA

Senator Christopher “Bong” Go, chairperson of the Senate Committee on Health and Demography, commended the collaborative efforts that led to a significant increase in the 2024 budget for the Department of Health (DOH).

The 2024 General Appropriations Act (GAA) has earmarked approximately P241.1 billion for the DOH, significantly rising from the initially proposed P199.1 billion in the National Expenditure Program (NEP), highlighting an increase of P42 billion.

As chairperson of the Senate Committee on Health and Demography and vice chairperson of the Senate Committee on Finance, Go played a key role in ensuring a sufficient budget for health this year after concerns were raised last year due to a proposed decrease in the health budget.

He expressed his elation over the budget augmentation. “This budget represents hope and improved health opportunities for millions of Filipinos. I am immensely proud that we have managed to secure this for our ‘kababayans,’” he stated.

The budget notably includes increased funding for the operations of DOH Regional Hospitals, which has been raised to approximately P50.9 billion in the GAA, up from around P49.8 billion in the NEP.

Furthermore, the Medical Assistance for Indigent Patients (MAIP) program has received a substantial boost, with the GAA allocating nearly P58.1 billion, significantly higher than the NEP’s proposal of about P22.3 billion.

The Cancer Assistance Fund also experienced an increase, with approximately P1.25 billion allocated in the GAA, up from the NEP’s P1 billion and 2023’s budget of P500 million.

The health budget also includes around P20 billion for Public Health Emergency Benefits and Allowances. About P28.6 billion was allocated for the Health Facilities Enhancement Program to improve health facilities nationwide, including the establishment of 132 more Super Health Centers that Go has advocated for in the past.

With the significant increase in the health budget, Go further emphasized the importance of effective budget utilization and proper implementation of these funded programs.

“With great budget comes great responsibility. Every peso must be spent wisely, with transparency and accountability, to serve the Filipino people especially the less fortunate,” he remarked.