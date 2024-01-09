FFCCCII lauds Go’s designation as OSAPIEA chief, but keeps ‘cautious optimism’ for ’24

The Federation of Filipino Chinese Chambers of Commerce and Industry Inc. (FFCCCII) on Monday said it supports President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.’s appointment of Frederick Go to the Office of the Special Assistant to the President for Investment and Economic Affairs, (OSAPIEA), stressing the designation is a pivotal step towards fostering increased domestic and foreign investments for the Philippine economy.

Cecilio K. Pedro, president of FFCCCII, voiced his support for Go, stating, “We at FFCCCII support President Marcos’ appointment due to his proven competence, leadership, and commendable track record as a dynamic businessman who played a key role in building a robust business. His application of a private sector viewpoint can expedite Philippine development, particularly in attracting manufacturing investments. It is noteworthy that Go’s late uncle, the revered industrial icon and philanthropist John L. Gokongwei Jr., held the esteemed position of FFCCCII Honorary Executive Adviser.”

Dr. Pedro further articulated the business sector’s optimism to the Marcos administration in pursuing warm relations with other countries to ensure a solid economic diplomacy.

“We hope to reiterate the urgent request of the business sector for the government to pursue peaceful relations with our neighbors, ensuring a conducive environment for investments to continue flowing into our country.”

In elucidating FFCCCII’s perspective, Pedro underscored the government’s acknowledgment of the pivotal role played by the private business sector, especially in the face of current global economic uncertainties.

Pedro noted the selection of Go is perceived by FFCCCII as a testament to the government’s commitment to prioritizing private enterprise in navigating the intricate challenges of the economic environment.

FFCCCII has responded positively to the establishment of a dedicated advisory office under Mr. Go’s stewardship, “considering it an additional avenue for effective communication between the national government and the private sector, facilitating the resolution of pertinent issues.”

Looking ahead to the new year, Dr. Pedro conveyed, “FFCCCII welcomes 2024 with cautious optimism, coinciding with the auspicious ‘Year of the Dragon’ commencing on February 10, the Chinese Lunar New Year. Let us focus on unity, stability, continuous reforms, working for peace with all our neighboring countries in order to attract more foreign direct investments and tourists.”

Pedro added: “March 2024 also marks the 70th anniversary of FFCCCII, and this dynamic nationwide business umbrella, encompassing 170 Filipino Chinese chambers of commerce and diverse business associations, reaffirms our dedication to progressive economic advocacies and philanthropic endeavors.”

He also emphasized “we at FFCCCII view the appointment of Frederick Go as a proactive approach towards fortifying the symbiotic relationship and partnership between the private sector and the government, working collaboratively for robust, inclusive, and sustainable Philippine economic growth.”