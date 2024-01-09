Exec: AirAsia plans to offer flights from Manila to US

The AirAsia Group plans to make Manila its “hub to the United States” as it adopts a “multi-hub strategy” with the planned consolidation of its airline businesses across Southeast Asia.

In a press conference on Monday, Capital A Bhd. CEO Tony Fernandes said the group will transform other key cities, such as Bangkok and Manila as “hubs,” similar to Kuala Lumpur, where it operates its largest route network.

Manila will become AirAsia Group’s “hub to the US” and flights to America are expected to be launched by “2025.”

Fernandes cited Los Angeles as one of the destinations that AirAsia will be launching for its US expansion via Manila.

He added that the company will consolidate its airline businesses, creating a single entity owner for its regional operations. Fernandes called this initiative a “strategic disposal.”

Capital A has entered into a non-binding letter of offer with AirAsia X Berhad (AAX) for the proposed disposal of its aviation business, namely AirAsia Bhd. (AirAsia Malaysia) and AirAsia Aviation Group Ltd.

AirAsia Aviation Group Ltd. is the parent company of AirAsia brands in the Philippines, Thailand, Indonesia, and Cambodia.

Fernandes said that the strategic move is aimed at streamlining the group and facilitating a business-centric valuation of the separate entities, potentially unlocking greater value to shareholders.

“All businesses across Capital A have been thriving and we are ready to grow. We need to raise funds for business expansion, but gaining access to capital has been challenging due to Capital A’s Practice Note 17 [PN17] status. We have been engaging committed investors who have expressed a strong preference for a pure aviation play,” he said.

Issued by Bursa Malaysia, PN17 is a status given to companies that have some financial distress. It requires companies to submit restructuring proposals to maintain their listing status to the bourse.

“To address this and to ensure a robust financial injection, we are strategically pursuing the sale of the aviation business to AAX to create an aviation pure play, consolidating both long and short-haul airlines under the AirAsia brand, subject to the negotiation of a definitive share sale and purchase agreement and its completion.

Following the disposal, the aviation business is poised to benefit from focused management and a well-defined strategic direction, which will boost the aviation business’s capacity to seize growth opportunities, expand market share, and ultimately achieve enhanced profitability,” Fernandes said.

He noted that Capital A is confident that by separating the aviation business, the non-aviation businesses within the group, “will also be recognized for their intrinsic value and potential.” These include logistics company Teleport.

“Following the sale of the aviation business, Capital A shareholders will become shareholders of the two strong listed companies. We believe this move will bring greater clarity to investments, create a more focused shareholder base, and ultimately unlock value for our shareholders.”