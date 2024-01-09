Early Cha-cha pressed to avoid term-limit suspicion

THE real, pressing need for revisions to the Constitution, particularly on the economic front, and not an attempt to prolong the term of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., is behind current efforts to revive Charter-change initiatives, the chairman of the House Committee on Ways and Means said on Monday.

To allay public fears of a term extension plot, Albay Rep. Joey Sarte Salceda said Congress should now start the process of changing the Constitution well in advance of the 2028 presidential elections.

“Allow me to emphasize this: It is better to initiate charter change long before the 2028 presidential elections, so that the public can rest assured that this is no attempt to extend President Marcos’s term. The time to do it is now, when there is also enough time to do it before the 2025 midterm elections,” he said.

“The leadership of the President’s coalition, including the President’s own party, has also been devoted to the idea of charter change. As such, the political mass necessary for constitutional change is there,” he added.

Salceda emphasized that such changes are a natural and normal evolution in democracies, adjusting to the evolving needs of the times and accounting for unforeseen conditions.

Highlighting past attempts by the House to initiate Charter change, Salceda acknowledged the challenges faced in the Senate.

“The House has tried several times in the past to initiate Charter change. Such attempts have languished in the Senate. Being nationally elected representatives of the people, it should be more encouraging for senators to heed the electorate’s call via the people’s initiative. As such, I support ongoing efforts to initiate Charter change through the direct involvement of the voters,” he said.

He was referring to a campaign, which began in his hometown in Bicol, to resort to a people’s initiative to support a process of amendments via a constituent

assembly.

“There are constitutionally-provided processes for initiating Charter Change, and there is a process for opposing Charter Change. Let us go through the process, proponents and opponents alike,” he added.

Meanwhile, the chair of the Senate Defense committee slammed reported moves to pay voters P100 each for their signatures on a petition of Charter change.

“It is unethical and illegal to solicit signatures of constituents to petition for Charter change moves in exchange for P100, in the guise of supposed people’s initiative. This practice clearly violates our laws and undermines the democratic process,” said Sen. Jinggoy Estrada on Monday.

“The people’s initiative is a constitutional right that should be exercised freely and without coercion. Whoever is behind this sinister move to tinker with the 1987 Constitution should be investigated and prosecuted for engaging in such unlawful activity. The people’s trust in the democratic process must be protected and preserved,” Estrada said.

The allegation of signatures being paid for in Albay was first raised by Albay Rep. Edcel Lagman, but Salceda has dismissed the claim as false and “ridiculous.”

League of Cities

Relatedly, the League of Cities of the Philippines (LCP), composed of 149 cities, strongly backed the move to amend the 1987 Constitution, its official said on Monday.

LCP National Chairperson and Bacolod Mayor Alfredo Benitez said in a text message to BusinessMirror, the “National Executive Board of LCP has already passed a resolution in March in support of charter change.”

According to Benitez, this move underscores the organization’s commitment to addressing critical issues and adapting to the evolving needs of the nation through constitutional amendments.

Benitez, a former representative of Negros Occidental, said the resolution signals a collective acknowledgment within the LCP that constitutional revisions, particularly in areas such as governance, economic policies, and social structures, are imperative for the country’s progress.

“The decision to support Charter change reflects the organization’s recognition of the inherent dynamism of democracies,” he added.

By expressing support for any mode of charter change, Benitez said the LCP acknowledges the importance of flexibility in the process, recognizing that different approaches may be required to address diverse concerns and perspectives within the organization.

But Benitez highlighted the potential success of the people’s initiative as a mode for charter change, emphasizing its democratic essence as the voice of the people.

The supermajority coalition in Congress has initiated a campaign for Charter change through a people’s initiative.

Earlier, Albay municipal mayors confirmed their endorsement of the proposal to amend the 1987 Constitution through a people’s initiative, opting for this method among the three available options for charter change.

The attempt at people’s initiative aims to insert the provision in Article XVII Sec. 1 that “The Congress, upon a vote of three-fourths of all its members, voting jointly, at the call of the Speaker of the House and the Senate President’ can propose amendments to the Constitution.”

The House intends to launch a people’s initiative to decide how Congress will vote on proposals to change the 1987 Constitution, according to Speaker Ferdinand Martin Romualdez.

The Constitution does not specifically say whether the House and the Senate should vote together or separately when modifying the Charter, as Romualdez acknowledged.

Constituent assembly, constitutional convention, and people’s initiative are the three methods for altering the 1987 Constitution; however, it is unclear how votes will be cast in any of these cases. With Butch Fernandez