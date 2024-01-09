DTI clarifies mandate on grant of discounts for senior citizens

The Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) clarified its primary mandate in granting discounts to senior citizens (SC) after the agency was flagged for “not being at the frontline” to ensure that establishments are adhering to the law.

At a briefing last week, DTI-Consumer Protection Group (CPG) Amanda Nograles told reporters that the primary mandate of the agency is on the selling of basic necessities and prime commodities (BNPC).

“’Yung 20-percent senior citizen discount tsaka ’yung VAT exemption nila, that’s actually within the mandate of OSCA [Office of the Senior Citizens Affairs] and NCSC [National Commission of Senior Citizens],” DTI-Consumer Protection Group [CPG] Amanda Nograles said.

“Ang role ng DTI with respect to SC discounts will be on the 5-percent special discount for basic necessities and prime commodities pag bumibili si senior sa mga groceries and supermarkets,” she pointed out.

However, Nograles said that since the Trade department has a “no wrong-door policy” when it comes to accepting complaints, she said that if the complaint of the senior citizen is “ultimately a consumer issue,” the agency accepts the complaints and then refers it to OSCA, which is with the local government unit (LGU) for proper disposition.

This issue was brought up at a recent briefing after a former Cabinet secretary aired his grievance in a social media post that the 20-percent SC discount is not being “universally implemented” among establishments across the country.

He said that the DTI should be at the “frontline” because this is a consumer issue.

According to Section 4 of the Republic Act (RA) No. 9994 or An Act Granting Additional Benefits and Privileges to Senior Citizens, SCs are entitled to the grant of 20-percent discount and exemption from the value-added tax (VAT) if applicable based on the sale of certain goods and services from all establishments.

Under this provision, the goods and services include the purchase of medicines, including the purchase of influenza and pneumococcal vaccines, and such other essential medical supplies, accessories and equipment to be determined by the Department of Health (DOH).

The provision under the said law with respect to granting the 20-percent discount to SCs also covers the professional fees of attending physician/s in all private hospitals, medical facilities, outpatient clinics and home health-care services and professional fees of licensed professionals providing home health-care services as endorsed by private hospitals or employed through home health-care employment agencies;

Medical and dental services, diagnostic and laboratory fees in all private hospitals, medical facilities, outpatient clinics, and home health care services in accordance with the rules and regulations to be issued by the DOH, in coordination with the Philippine Health Insurance Corporation, are also included in the list of the discounted items.

Further, services in hotels and similar lodging establishments, restaurants and recreation centers; admission fees charged by theaters, cinema houses and concert halls, circuses, leisure and amusement, are also among the eligible activities, which can be applied with the 20- percent discount for senior citizens, based on the said law.