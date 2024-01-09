DILG to award cleanest barangays under Kalinisan project–Abalos

To motivate local government units (LGU) to undertake cleanliness programs at the local level, the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) will soon give quarterly awards to the cleanest barangays.

DILG Secretary Benjamin “Benhur” Abalos said this is in line with President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.’s directive to incentivize LGUs maintaining cleanliness in their areas.

Abalos made the announcement at the launch of the “Kalinga at Inisyatiba para sa Malinis na Bayan” (Kalinisan) Project at Baseco Compound in Manila over the weekend.

He said the DILG is now formulating a recognition system covering the over 42,000 barangays in the country on a monthly basis.

“Imo-monitor natin ang performance ng bawat barangay on a monthly basis. And quarterly, magkakaron tayo ng awarding. Tututukan talaga natin ito (We will monitor the performance of each barangay on a monthly basis. We will have an awarding every quarter),” he said.

The DILG noted barangays conduct their respective clean up drives from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m., focusing on streets, canals, other waterways, public markets, schools, and public parks.

Abalos also urged local governments to invest in programs, projects, and activities on solid waste management and ecological practices.

“Sana hindi lang ngayong araw ito. Sana gawin natin ito araw-araw sa ating mga barangay, sa ating mga kabahayan. Gawin natin itong way of life. Dapat kahit saan tayo magpunta malinis [This should go beyond today. We should do this every day in our barangays. Cleanliness should be a way of life],” he said.

He also called on local officials to pass ordinances in their areas imposing community service punishment to those who will be caught littering or throwing garbage in public places.

Aside from the DILG, among the agencies involved in the nationwide clean up activity include the Presidential Communications Office, the Department of Labor and Employment and Department of Environment and Natural Resources;

Department of Social Welfare and Development, Department of Health, Department of Tourism, Department of Agriculture, Commission on Higher Education, Metropolitan Manila Development Authority, and Technical Education and Skills Development Authority.