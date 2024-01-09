Dawn quake rocks southern Mindanao

DAVAO CITY – A strong quake rocked the southern part of the Davao and Soccsksargen regions of southern Mindanao at dawn Tuesday but the Philippine seismic center said it was not expecting any damage.

Although the quake was measured at a strong magnitude 6.7, it happened in the Indonesian sidse some 183 kilometers southeast of the Davao Region’s southernmost island of Balut.

It struck at 4:48 am at a depth of 94 kilometers at it was initially measured at magnitude 7.1, immediately sounding off a tsunami alert. The magnitude measurement was downgraded later into 6.7.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said the quake was generated by the Sangihe Trench of Indonesia, the faultline shared by both the Sangihe Trench and the Halmahera Trench.

“Geographically, the epicenter is in Indonesia but recorded by the Philippine Seismic Network and felt in Southern Mindanao. In the said epicentral area, the tectonic setting is complicated as there are two interacting trenches, the Halmahera and Sangihe Trenches. The magnitude 6.7 event is generated by the Sangihe Trench in Indonesia,” the Phivolcs said.

The quake was felt at Intensity 4 in the towns of Malungon, Alabel, Kiamba, and Glan of Sarangani province, and Intensity 3 in Koronadal City and the towns of Tupi, and T’boli in South Cotabato.