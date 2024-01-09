DA seeking for a bigger share of Japan’s food, fishery market

The Department of Agriculture (DA) on Monday revealed it is actively pursuing increased market share for Filipino farmers and fisherfolk in Japan.

The DA said Japan imported a total of $87 billion worth of agricultural products in 2022, the fifth largest in the world that year.

During the Asean-Japan Summit, Agriculture Secretary Francisco Tiu Laurel Jr. said discussions were held with Japanese officials and businessmen to explore additional export opportunities for Philippine fish and tropical fruits.

He said the aim is to expand exports of products, such as pineapple, bananas, avocado, mangoes, durian, mangosteen, and okra to the Japanese market.

As a follow-up to the meetings in Japan, Tiu Laurel said the DA has scheduled the first meeting of the Philippines-Japan Joint Committee on Agriculture in the second quarter of this year.

“This very first meeting of the joint agriculture committee of the two Asian neighbors here in the Philippines will provide an avenue to follow through the agri-fisheries trade and market access discussions started in Japan,” he said.

Laurel said the joint agriculture meeting in the second quarter would also be an opportunity to discuss technical and project collaborations under the memorandum of cooperation signed in February last year and the Midori Cooperation Plan.

In October, together with other members of Asean, the Philippines signed the Midori plan, which aims to promote cooperation projects using Japanese technology and sharing experiences to build resilient and sustainable agriculture and food systems for future food security.

The DA is also coordinating with the Department of Trade and Industry to secure a preferential tariff rate for Philippine bananas, whose leading share of the Japanese market is under threat from Cambodia, Laos, Mexico, and Vietnam. Banana exports from these countries to Japan enjoy a zero or preferential tariff.

Philippine bananas are staples for Japanese consumers, accounting for 22 percent of their food basket.

The Philippines’s proximity to Japan allows the country to deliver low-priced bananas and other tropical fruits compliant with Japanese food standards.

Tariff review

Laurel said Manila looks at the review of the Japan-Philippines Economic Partnership Agreement as a good initial opportunity “to discuss the Philippines’s appeal for a lower tariff on bananas.”

Under the Japan-Philippines Economic Partnership Agreement (JPEPA), the tariff on Philippine bananas is pegged at 8 percent from April 1 to September 30, and then increased to 18 percent for imports between October 1 and March 31.

In addition to banana exports, efforts are underway to revive the Japanese market for Philippine mangoes, which faced challenges due to stringent sanitary standards adopted by Japan in 2011.

The recent re-entry of Philippine mangoes into the Japanese market was celebrated during the Asean-Japan Summit, with Laurel highlighting the importance of this achievement and directing improvements in testing laboratories to align with international food codes.

Agriculture Attaché Aleli Maghirang, who is assigned at the Philippine Embassy in Tokyo, said she is hopeful that fresh Davao mangoes’ re-entry in the Japanese market will spur “greater confidence in our exporters to continue supplying to Japan.”

Japan stands as the second-largest market for Philippine agri-food exports, boasting a trade surplus of $824 million in 2022. The strategic initiatives discussed and planned between the Philippines and Japan underscore the importance of collaborative efforts to strengthen agricultural trade relations and promote the export of high-quality Philippine agricultural products.