DA chief pushes for more farm infra projects in medium term

The Department of Agriculture (DA) is pushing for more infrastructure projects for the farm sector in the medium term.

Agriculture Secretary Francisco Tiu Laurel Jr. said this is part of the 10-point agenda for the DA in the medium-term.

These infrastructure projects include warehouses, seaports, food terminals, and roads, which are all considered crucial in bringing down the cost of food.

“The DA is also working towards digitalization and a thorough review of the minimum access volume to rationalize food importation,” Tiu Laurel said.

Based on the latest data from the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA), food inflation eased to 5.5 percent in December 2023 from 5.8 percent in November 2023 and 10.6 percent in December 2022.

In the full year of 2023, food inflation averaged 8 percent, which was still higher than the 6.1 percent posted in 2022.

The price of rice, the country’s food staple, increased 19.6 percent in December 2023 compared to the 15.8 percent posted in December 2022.

Rice has a weight of 8.87 percent in the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for All Income Households and as much as 17.87 percent in the basket of goods for the Bottom 30 percent of households.

“If we can work together well, then I think we can move forward faster,” Tiu Laurel said in a recent meeting with regional agricultural and fisheries councils.

During the meeting, the councils presented their recommendations which, included issues affecting the production of rice, fish and other aquatic resources, poultry and livestock, corn and feed crops, high value crops, including rubber and fiber crops, coconut, as well as domestic trade and mechanization.

The list of recommendations include the establishment of cold storage facilities for vegetables, including onions, as well as laboratories for biosecurity concerns; conversion of rice competitive enhancement funds to rice price subsidy; and mechanization of farm processes, including those for high value crops and fiber.

The councils also pushed for the establishment of local nurseries and seed banks to ensure high quality planting materials and seeds; widening and intensifying soil testing to optimize land use and productivity; and the establishment of inland fisheries and hatcheries in upland areas.

They also called for the revival of the direct farmer linkage to market via Kadiwa centers; the timely release of hybrid seed and fertilizer interventions; and implementation of the higher biofuel blend to help the coconut industry.

The councils also pushed for the creation of a Department of Fisheries and Aquaculture and the establishment of data center for timely agricultural statistics.

Tiu Laurel said the dialogue with regional councils gave him with a clearer perspective on how to pursue agricultural modernization.

This is crucial, the DA said, since agriculture accounts for four in every 10 jobs in the Philippines but the sector’s contribution to the domestic economy is less than 10 percent.

A dramatic improvement in the farm sector could generate more jobs and led to faster growth of the economy, not to mention tame inflation and lessen dependence on imported agricultural products.