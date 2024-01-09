BSP inks deal with group, sees strong financial mart

The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) and the Bankers Institute of the Philippines (Baiphil) are set to conduct a series of joint activities such as building capacity and promoting their advocacies.

In a statement, the BSP said it and Baiphil formalized a “longstanding partnership” with the recent signing of a memorandum of understanding (MOU).

The central bank and the Baiphil also agreed to undertake joint research, studies and publications on banking, monetary and economic issues and topics as well as exchange information on learning and training opportunities.

“The collaboration of [the] BSP and [the] Baiphil will go a long way in reaching out to our common stakeholders by providing support to banks toward productivity enhancement through research, information exchange and education,” BSP Governor Eli M. Remolona Jr. was quoted in the statement as saying.

The MOU covers joint activities including: capacity building sessions for bank employees, officers and directors; and, the sharing of subject matter experts and non-confidential research materials.

The BSP said the collaboration will include advocacies, such as digital finance, financial literacy, financial inclusion, sustainable finance, legislative initiatives and reforms. The central bank also said they also intend to hold regular consultations and meetings on the design and conduct of seminars, conferences, training and capacity building, research and joint advocacies.

“This MOU commits us to work together more closely toward our common goal of professional development for banking professionals, financial literacy and financial inclusion for the underserved and unbanked,” Baiphil President Racquel B. Mañago was quoted in the statement as saying.

Bonds

IN a recent meeting of the Financial Stability Coordination Council (FSCC), the BSP said the council aims to strengthen the corporate bond market in 2024.

The BSP said the Council believes the Philippine financial market remains strong despite fresh rounds of global geo-political risks.

Assessing various measures, the FSCC said current market behavior is aligned with a “risk on” stance, which will nurture more economic activity.

“In the Risk on-Risk Off (RORO) investment paradigm, the risk perception of financial market traders gets reflected in financial prices. A ‘risk on’ phase reflects market optimism and a perception of low risks ahead,” read a statement issued by the BSP.

Remolona, also the FSCC chairman, said there could be an increase in the funding requirements of corporations during the “risk on” phase.

“The banking system has enough space to support the increased demand for funding. But this is also a great time for us to continue broadening the funding opportunities by having in place a viable and competitive corporate bond market,” Remolona said.

“An active corporate bond market will benefit financial market stakeholders by widening access to funding for all credit categories of borrowers, expand opportunities for investors of different risk appetite and better manage risks for all,” he stressed. The FSCC acknowledged the need to deepen the bond market which has often been discussed on occasion.

However, in FSCC’s work program for 2024, this effort will be more targeted, engaging the different constituents in the market. The Council’s long-term objective is for a much more diverse set of corporate borrowers to issue bonds and for the risks to be actively priced while the bond remains outstanding.

This intends to support the economy to move forward and better positions the country among investors.

“We also need to communicate continuously with stakeholders, so that they can make informed decisions. All these are collective responsibilities, but the FSCC is more than happy to be at the forefront of all these in pursuit of its responsibility of managing systemic risks,” Remolona said.

The FSCC meets quarterly but more frequent meetings have been convened when market conditions warrant.

This council of financial market authorities is composed of the BSP, the Department of Finance, the Insurance Commission, the Philippine Deposit Insurance Corp. and the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Under Executive Order 144, the FSSC is tasked with mitigating systemic risks that threaten the stability of the overall financial system.