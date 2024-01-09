BOI pressed on gaps between Create law and its IRR

AS promised, lawmakers are pursuing the initiative to redress the inconsistency between the Corporate Recovery and Tax Incentives for Enterprises (Create) law and its implementing rules and regulations (IRR); and similar gaps in the value-added tax (VAT), in a bid to encourage better compliance, avoid stunting business growth and shore up the State coffers.

On Monday, Sen. Sherwin T. Gatchalian, chairman of the Committee on Ways and Means, led a consultative meeting with the Board of Investments (BOI) and domestic enterprises to discuss the inconsistency between the Create law and its IRR; the VAT on importations and local purchases of goods and services and the congressional oversight committee on the Create Law.

Director Elyjean DC. Portoza of the BOI-Legal and Compliance Service explained to Gatchalian how the confusion on the implementation of the zero VAT came about. The law, Republic Act (RA) 11534, did not specify that zero VAT would only be applicable to exporters while the IRR specified that it would only be applicable to exporters, Portoza, a lawyer, pointed out.

The Ways and Means-led consultative meeting with the Executive branch arose from two Senate resolutions filed by the Minority to iron out the inconsistencies.

On Monday, Deputy Minority Leader Risa Hontiveros, who filed Senate Resolution 219, attended the consultative meeting conducted by the Committee on Ways and Means to discuss the controversial issues.

Like Hontiveros’s initiative, Senate Resolution 244 filed by Minority Leader Aquilino Q. Pimentel Jr. called for the Senate to convene the Congressional Oversight Committee on the Comprehensive Tax Reform Program for the purpose of rectifying the inconsistency between the Create Law and its IRR and the VAT on importations and local purchases of goods and services.

In Monday’s meeting, Hontiveros asked the BOI officials if they presented a position paper on the VAT during the deliberation of the Create bill in the Senate. Portoza replied they had not.

She said the IRR that was issued after the Create law was enacted in 2021 and specified that the zero-VAT on local purchases applies only to registered business enterprises that are exporters.

“By definition of the law, an exporter is one that would export at least 70 percent of its products and services,” Portoza said.