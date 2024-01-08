Women in law enforcement, in Senator Villar’s eyes: Expertise, fresh insights, compassion

SEN. Cynthia Villar has recognized the critical involvement of women in law enforcement, noting how female police officers have been breaking barriers: leading police stations and drug enforcement units, and acting as public information officers for most regional offices.

The senator, a known advocate of women’s empowerment, was the guest speaker during the forum on Women in Law Enforcement: Achievements, Lessons, and Challenges Ahead International Criminological Research and Public Safety Conference held at Camp Crame in Quezon City.

She said women contribute fresh perspectives and invaluable expertise, along with a unique compassion that enhances the development and effectiveness of law enforcement.

“Indeed, the positive role of women in the Philippine National Police is undeniable. They contribute new perspectives and effective approaches to problem solving that help build trust within the communities they serve,” said Villar.

The calm and communicative approach of women often helps to peacefully resolve challenging situations, she noted as well.

“The understanding and care they bring to incidents involving violence against women and children are invaluable. Beyond their day-to-day duties, our police women serve as inspiration, breaking stereotypes and encouraging more females to join the police force,” said Villar.

In her view, the joint efforts of women and men in the PNP contribute to the force’s improved performance. “Clearly, women are key to PNP’s ongoing efforts to improve law enforcement throughout the country.”

Female police officers constantly break barriers and assume roles traditionally held by men.

Women, she said, are leading police stations, spearheading drug enforcement units, and acting as public information officers for 14 of the 17 police regional offices.

However, they continue to face a range of challenges. “They are breaking through gender stereotypes in a male-dominated profession and striving for more representation in leadership,” Villar said.

Along with their professional duties, they must balance a demanding career with family responsibilities.

Based on records, as of December 2023, there are 41,780 policewomen in the country, representing 18.32 percent of the 228,000-member police force.

Of the figure, 2,978 are commissioned officers, while 38,802 are non-commissioned officers.#