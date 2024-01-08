Traders’ request for price adjustment under review

THE consumer protection arm of the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) announced it would release an updated Suggested Retail Price (SRP) bulletin of basic necessities and prime commodities within the first quarter of the year.

The DTI unit added the SRP bulletin would be issued after finishing its review of price adjustment requests from manufacturers of canned sardines, bread, instant noodles, processed and canned meat, among others.

According to the DTI-Consumer Protection Group (CPG), out of the 217 items in the SRP bulletin, 29 percent or 63 items currently have pending price adjustments. Meanwhile, prices of the remaining 71 percent or 154 items in the list would likely stay.

“Doon sa 63 na sinasabi natin na gagalaw ‘yung presyo, for the food items, parang mga P0.25 to P7.25 pesos lang ‘yung price adjustment diyan,” DTI-CPG Assistant Secretary Amanda Marie F. Nograles told reporters last Friday.

“Also if we compare yung price adjustment ng 2023 versus 2024 average will be around 6 percent compared to 2022 versus 2023 that is more than 10 percent,” Nograles said during a briefing in Makati City.

Of the 63 items, she noted that 59 items will have general price; two items may have weight reduction and corresponding price increase, while two items are expected to have a weight and price reduction.

Nograles revealed the products that might be affected by price adjustments once the requests have been approved by the agency.

“Yung affected nitong price adjustments will be the canned sardines, processed milk, coffee, bread, instant noodles, bottled water, processed canned meat and canned beef, condiments, tapos, yung mga non-food toilet soap, candle and battery,” she said.

The official explained the process of approving price adjustment requests from manufacturers. She added the agency would likely decide on the price adjustments within this month. The decision would be contained in letters of concurrence or approval issued to manufacturers.

“Kada sentimo na galaw, inaanalyze yan ng DTI. We have our own formula. So we ask the manufacturers to substantiate their notice of price adjustments. And then we compare based on our own data whether we will arrive at the same price adjustment,” Nograles said.

In approving price adjustments, the DTI-CPG official also noted that the agency considers whether manufacturers are able to prove that there was indeed an increase in production cost, distribution cost, labor cost, among others, as the agency “cannot give our concurrence or approval to those who cannot prove their price adjustments.”

“Ang plano namin around this monthm we will start releasing the letter of concurrence; pero ipe-pacing namin. Kasi yung iba sa kanila 2022 pa nag file; yung iba, early [last year]. So the strategy is those who applied first yun yung una natin irerelease; so hindi sabay-sabay,” Nograles said.

She also pointed out that there might be a “lag” from the time the DTI releases the notice of approval or letter of concurrence to the time that the actual prices will reflect in the market as the manufacturers will need some time to implement the price adjustments.

Upon the issuance of these letters, she said, the DTI would “be able to release, hopefully by the first quarter of 2024,” the updated SRP bulletin “to reflect all of the adjustments.”

Meanwhile, Nograles said the increase in the cost of raw materials such as the tamban in canned sardines and the flour in instant noodles have prompted the manufacturers of these goods to file petitions for price adjustment.

“Ang isa pang major source ng price increase yung price of packaging materials and then also the transport costs,” Trade and Industry Secretary Alfredo E. Pascual said.

The last time the DTI issued an updated SRP bulletin for basic necessities and prime commodities was in February 2023.