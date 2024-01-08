Subsidy offered as DepEd stops Senior-HS program

STUDENTS dislocated due to the discontinuance of senior high school (SHS) programs in state universities and colleges (SUCs) can shift to private education institutions and avail of tuition subsidy from the national government, according to the vice-chairman of the House Committee on Appropriations.

Makati City Rep. Luis N. Campos Jr. said last Sunday that the national government, allocating P27.8 billion in the 2024 General Appropriations Law, offers tuition subsidies to disadvantaged Grade 11 and Grade 12 students in private secondary schools.

The P27.8 billion for the SHS Voucher Program (SHSVP) provides tuition grants to enable qualified Grade 10 completers, as determined by the Department of Education (DepEd), to enlist for Grade 11 and Grade 12 in private high schools, according to Campos.

“Assuming SHS students currently enrolled in SUCs cannot be accommodated in DepEd schools in their communities, they can enroll in private schools and the SHSVP can pay for their tuition,” Campos said.

The threat of student displacement arose after the Commission on Higher Education (CHED), in a December 18, 2023, memorandum, insisted that SUCs that are still offering the SHS program no longer have the legal authority nor the funding to do so.

The SHSVP pays for the tuition of underprivileged Grade 11 and Grade 12 students placed in private schools owing to the lack of DepEd schools in their communities, or because existing public schools are already overcrowded.

“We must stress that private high schools are the government’s partners in improving public access to basic education,” Campos said.

Campos said the SHSVP also helps to provide income to private high schools, many of which suffered severe financial difficulties during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“We need private high schools to keep on operating viably, especially in communities where we lack public schools,” Campos said.

Probe

MEANWHILE, House Deputy Minority leader and ACT Teachers Party-list Rep. France L. Castro led the Makabayan bloc’s filing of House Resolution 1533, initiating an inquiry into the recent directives from the DepEd and the CHED regarding Republic Act (RA) 8545 (amending RA 6728), otherwise known as the “Expanded Government Assistance to Students and Teachers in Private Education.”

The resolution aims to scrutinize these issuances in the context of ensuring the right to access quality education.

Castro emphasized the government’s lapse during the transition period, citing its failure to conduct comprehensive consultations with stakeholders before unilaterally discontinuing subsidies for affected students.

The teacher-legislator stressed the necessity of investigating DepEd’s and CHED’s recent actions to assess if the program’s implementation aligns with the constitutional mandate of providing quality education for all, irrespective of economic status.

She underscored the responsibility of the House of Representatives to exercise oversight, particularly regarding educational programs, ensuring adherence to principles of equity, transparency, and accountability.

Expressing concern for the educational quality of Grade 11 and Grade 12 students in SUCs and local universities and colleges (LUCs), Castro called for a thorough investigation.

She urged a pause in the implementation of memoranda, advocating for prudent solutions to address the issue.

Review

IN light of the belated pronouncement of CHED on the stoppage of the program of the SUCs taking in Senior High School enrollees, Surigao del Norte Rep. Robert Ace S. Barbers called on President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. to review the composition and competence of the appointed CHEd commissioners.

Barbers said that instead of extending assistance to the DepEd in continuing the program with the objective of improving the quality of our basic education, CHED instead focused on certain minor technicalities, betraying their competence in the education system as a whole.

“Instead of being part of the solution, CHED created another problem. It is as if our educational system is not beset with enough problems. The callous pronouncement only shows the priorities and incompetence of the sitting set of commissioners, whose qualifications and outputs should now be reviewed by a body created by the President,” Barbers said.

“It is not enough that we appoint Masteral or Doctorate degree holders as CHED commissioners. We should make sure that they possess outstanding managerial experience, expert and experienced educators, tested by time, and with proven track record and character. Some commissioners act like Gods and lord it over the institutions of higher learning. These are questions of character which do not have a place in our educational system,” the lawmaker added.

“It is about time that we review the performance of each individual commissioner so that we may appoint the rightful people who can check our slide in education standards and improve our global standing, not just on paper but in actual performance of our graduates,” Barbers said.