SEC warns public against investing in Eton Trading

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has filed a criminal complaint against Eton Phil Non-Specialized Wholesale Trading for conducting unauthorized investment solicitation activities.

The SEC named Princess Samson-Frias and Elton John M. Malabarbas, Eton Trading’s founders, as respondents in the criminal complaint filed with the Department of Justice.

The agency found Eton Trading to have solicited investments from the public without the proper license from the SEC.

Also implicated in the complaint were agents of Eton Trading including Irish Joy Ramos, Edgar Frias, Stefanie Aubrey also known as Maricor Mana, Miracle Krizia Palmares, Kirth Chehth G. Mondido, Glyzeah Nina Erpelo, Rodelane Cincollagas, King Guiller Nimer Veniegas, Mikaela Najera, Bryan Almario, Ma. Fatima Wade and Geri Lei Monique Balecha Yanes.

The Securities Regulation Code prohibits the sale or distribution of securities without a registration filed and approved by the SEC.

The Financial Products and Services Consumer Protection Act also prohibits investment fraud defined under the law as any form of deceptive solicitation of investments from the public which includes Ponzi schemes.

The case stemmed from various inquiries that the SEC received starting from September 2022 about the legality of Eton Trading investment solicitation activities.

Investigation by the SEC’s Enforcement and Investor Protection Department uncovered various photos, videos and posts enticing the public to invest in Eton Trading, all published on the company’s Facebook account and group.

Eton Trading offered a 20 percent to 50 percent profit monthly with a minimum capital investment of P5,000 and a maximum of P100,000. Earnings would allegedly come from the sale of wholesale products.

“There is sufficient proof that Eton Trading and [its officers] employed fraud and deceit upon the investing public to induce them to invest in this scheme,” the SEC’s complaint read.

“Lured by the false promise of quick financial gains on their investments, unsuspecting people readily turned over their hard-earned money to the coffers of Eton Trading.”

Eton Trading is not registered with the SEC as a corporation, neither did it have a pending application for the necessary licenses to sell investments.

The SEC posted an advisory warning the public against investing in Eton Trading on February 23. A cease and desist order was then issued against the company on June 15, directing it to stop soliciting investments from the public.