Red Sea attacks on vessels hiking shipping cost–experts

ATTACKS on commercial vessels in the Red Sea will put pressure on freight cost especially for cargo from Europe and Africa, according to the president of the Association of International Shipping Lines Inc. (AISL).

“Those who import from Europe and Africa will be affected. It will now take longer as the journey will now be longer. In terms of transit times, it is expected to add 2 to 3 weeks as vessels will be going around the cape of good hope. It will be a roundabout route. Delays are inevitable at this stage,” AISL President Patrick Ronas told the BusinessMirror in a Viber message on Friday.

On Thursday, Oxford Economics said “the recent wave of attacks on ships sailing through the Red Sea—through which around 30 percent of all container shipping traffic passes—has major ramifications for the shipping industry.”

The UK-based think tank said some shipping companies have already announced suspensions of sailing through the region, diverting ships instead around the Cape of Good Hope.

Explaining the impact, it noted that “A ship traveling at 16.5knots from Taiwan to the Netherlands via the Red Sea and Suez Canal takes about 25.5 days to complete the journey. But this rises to about 34 days if the journey is diverted.”

Through the Philippine shipping industry’s lens, Ronas recommended that Philippine exporters check their carriers or shipping lines on the expected arrival of their goods to “manage expectations.”

“Not only will the diversion cause a longer journey, but it also becomes a challenge for the ships as they will now need to restock and refuel supplies like fuel enroute around the Coast of Africa because of the longer transit time,” the shipping expert noted.

According to Oxford Economics, “while a nine-day delay to a single shipment doesn’t sound overly dramatic, the cumulative impact is considerable” as it has been “widely reported” that the extra shipping times caused by an effective closure of the Red Sea could reduce global shipping capacity by 20 percent.

It added that the reduction in shipping capacity along with higher fuel and insurance costs has led to a 200-percent rise in the cost of shipping containers on routes that would typically pass through the Red Sea.

With this, Ronas said disruption in the situation in the Red Sea “will cause delays in arrival and therefore requires a reassessment on the availability of goods and raw materials coming from the countries affected.”

“Companies therefore need to review and replan,” the shipping expert said, adding that the situation may “take some time to normalize” as attacks persist to this day even though there are joint maritime patrols in the area.

“The added transit time means more fuel to burn and will add up to costs not to mention reduced turnaround time of ships meaning less journeys planned for the year by ships. This will thus affect the cost of freight,” Ronas explained.

For his part, Philippine Exporters Confederation Inc. (Philexport) President Sergio R. Ortiz-Luis Jr. told the BusinessMirror, “I still have to check whether it affects or baka hindi naman tayo dumadaan doon [ we may not be passing there anyway].”

But he noted, “I have not heard any particular [report] that we’re affected on anybody’s shipment as of the moment.”

Meanwhile, a report published by CNN last January 5 noted that Maersk, a Danish shipping and logistics company, announced that it will suspend all shipping through the Red Sea “until further notice” following an attack by Houthi militants.

The report also noted that Maersk’s “indefinite pause adds to fears that the febrile security situation in the Red Sea is choking one of the most important trade routes in the world despite US-led efforts to increase security.”

“The Suez Canal, which connects the Red Sea to the Mediterranean Sea, typically ferries as much as 30 percent of global container trade. A prolonged closure of the route could disrupt the global economy by delaying deliveries of goods, fuel and food, and pushing up prices,” the report also noted.