PSE says mobile app caused trading halt

The Philippine Stock Exchange Inc. (PSE) said the trading halt last Wednesday was caused by the mobile trading application and its process of authenticating all accounts.

The PSE said this includes the inactive ones that have not accessed their accounts or registered any trading activity.

The PSE implemented the trading halt last January 3, from 9:32 a.m. to 11:55 a.m.

The technical problem encountered was the inability of at least one-third of the trading participants to connect to PSE’s front-end order management system (FEOMS) and for some of these TPs, the inability to send orders to the trading system.

The FEOMS sends buy and sell orders for processing to the trading system.

This happened in one of the four silos in the FEOMS, which experienced stalled processes given the iterative authentication steps.

“The Exchange and the FEOMS developer have implemented a design optimization on the mobile trading application and are diligently working on further enhancements for deployment to prevent a recurrence of the issue,” the PSE said.

“The PSE remains steadfast in its commitment to engage with all stakeholders and service providers towards continuously improving and future-proofing its products, systems, and services for the investing public.”