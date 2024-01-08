PHL meat imports dip double digits to 111 MMT in 11 mos

THE country’s meat imports posted a double-digit decline in the January to November 2023 period, according to data released by the Bureau of Animal Industry (BAI).

Based on the data, meat imports reached 1.115 billion kilograms or 111.55 million metric tons (MMT) before the Holiday season started in 2023. This was lower than the 1.252 billion kilos or 1.25 MMT shipments that arrived in the same period of 2022.

Imports in November 2023 stood at 96.315 million kilos, a 22.3-percent decline from the 123.95 million kilos shipped to Manila in November 2022.

In November 2023, BAI data showed beef, chicken, and pork imports, recorded double-digit declines in shipments.

Data showed beef imports reached 13.758 million kilos in November 2023, a 27.53-percent decline from the 18.98 million kilos shipped in the same month in 2022.

Shipments of chicken declined 23.22 percent to 34.058 million kilos in November 2023 from 44.36 million kilos in November 2022.

The BAI data also showed pork shipments reached 46.232 million kilos in November 2023, an 18.91- percent decline from the 57.013 million kilos the country imported in November 2022.

Meanwhile, in terms of origin, majority or 81 percent of the country’s meat imports in the January to November 2023 period came from five countries, namely, Brazil, the United States, Spain, Canada and Australia.

Data showed shipments from the five countries reached a total of 904.808 million kilos; Brazil led the pack with shipments reaching 396.382 million kilos.

This was followed by the United States with 203.489 million kilos; Spain, 135.703 million kilos; Canada, 115.255 million kilos; and Australia, 53.979 million kilos.

Shipments from Brazil and the US were mostly chicken and pork. For Brazil, the bulk was composed of mechanically deboned meat (MDM) for chicken and pork cuts; while for the US, the bulk comprised Chicken Leg Quarters and pork offals. The latter is used for famous Filipino dishes like sisig.

Imports from Spain and Canada were composed of pork, specifically pork offals for Spain and pork cuts for Canada. The bulk of the meat imports from Australia were beef shipments, specifically beef cuts.