Panay outage probe starts soon as blame game rages

THE House Committee on Energy will begin its probe this week into the region-wide unscheduled and intermittent blackout in Western Visayas or Panay Island.

Despite the congressional break, members of the Committee on Energy will meet on Thursday, January 11, to address a prolonged power outage on the Islands of Panay.

Officials of the National Grid Corporation of the Philippines (NGCP) and the distribution utility (DU), specifically MORE Electric and Power Corporation, are expected to be invited to the inquiry.

House Deputy Minority Leader and ACT Teachers party-list Rep. France Castro asserted that the NGCP and MORE Power must be held accountable for the widespread blackout affecting Panay.

However, Iloilo City electric distribution utility MORE Power has refuted the allegations made by Rep. Castro regarding the company’s accountability for the widespread blackout on Panay Island.

Despite the Department of Energy (DOE) and the Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) attributing the blackout to the NGCP, Rep. Castro stands alone in implicating MORE Power in the incident.

MORE Power has firmly rejected her accusations concerning its responsibility.

Roel Castro, the company’s president and CEO, challenged the claims of Act Teachers Partylist Rep. Castro, citing the complexity of the issue and the supposed lack of understanding on her part.

“It’s difficult to address the statement of Rep. Castro. In fairness and with respect to the Congressman, she doesn’t understand the whole system, and it’s difficult to respond if their basis is wrong. It was just an accusation without basis,” he said.

Last week, the lawmaker said MORE Power shares the accountability for the widespread blackout in Panay Island with the NGCP, questioning its infrastructure and systems in helping “protect the grid from collapsing.”

The DOE pointed the fingers at the NGCP on Friday, with Energy Secretary Raphael Lotilla saying it could have implemented interventions.

Within a two-hour window, Lotilla said, citing a report from the Independent Electricity Market Operator of the Philippines (IEMOP), the NGCP could have “proactively called on the distribution utilities and electric cooperatives in Panay to reduce their load in order to prevent a sub-system-wide collapse.”

With this, MORE Power’s Castro emphasized that Rep. Castro’s “accusations were unfounded.”

MORE Power’s Castro explained that while it’s unavoidable for there to be some disturbances or problems in the system, the collapse and subsequent total blackout could have been avoided if NGCP had taken immediate action.

He explained that at noon on January 2, 83 megawatts were lost from the grid system due to a plant shutdown, which should have been addressed. However, it was followed by six more plant shutdowns.

“After two hours, six more plants sequentially shut down. The question is why there were consecutive shutdowns after two hours. The system operator, NGCP, is supposed to protect the system from collapsing. Seven plants on the island were out, and the fact that a total blackout occurred means that the system was not protected. This is a simplistic understanding of what happened,” MORE Power’s Castro said.

He warned that during the peak of the El Niño Phenomenon, a similar incident could occur if NGCP fails to protect the entire grid system.

“Even if there is enough generating capacity, a similar total blackout could happen again if the system operator will not be active or will not be working,” he added.

The NGCP fully restored the affected feeders in Panay Island and normalized transmission operations on Friday.

NGCP: Don’t blame us

NGCP, meanwhile, has repeatedly said that it is not to blame for the outages, but the unscheduled power outages of generation companies.

Panay is the sixth-largest island in the Philippines, consisting of the provinces of Aklan, Antique, Capiz, and Iloilo.

MORE’s Castro assured ongoing coordination with the NGCP to restore power to Iloilo City residents. Currently, only 48 percent to 50 percent of NGCP’s allocation is available, resulting in half of the peak demand being met and the province still facing rotational brownouts.

To address power outages that have crippled Iloilo City and various provinces in Western Visayas, Speaker Ferdinand Martin G. Romualdez wants the Maharlika Investment Corporation to consider investing in the NGCP.

Romualdez said that such a strategic investment could provide crucial capital for infrastructure upgrades and contribute to lowering the cost of electricity for consumers.