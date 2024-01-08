Nancy prods DOT to help tourism stakeholders prepare for outages

Ma. Stella F. Arnaldo / Special to the BusinessMirror

ALAWMAKER urged tourism officials to craft a program to enable tourism establishments prepare for the challenges of regular power outages in the country, and help ease the discomfort of their guests.

In a news statement over the weekend, Senator Maria Lourdes Nancy S. Binay, chairman of the chamber’s Committee on Tourism, cited the importance of electricity in the economy, in particular, helping shepherd the revitalization of the tourism industry and boosting the growth of other sectors. She made the statement in reaction to the widespread power outage in Western Visayas, which began on January 2, 2024, and affecting Boracay Island, a key tourism destination in the country.

“This isn’t just a wake-up call—it’s going to be a nightmare if we don’t fix our power supply situation,” she said in a mix of Filipino and English. “For the short-term, I encourage the Department of Tourism (DOT) to come up with a ‘whole-of-industry approach’ as far as corrective actions to arrest future prolonged brownouts in tourism destinations. Perhaps the DOT and Tieza (Tourism Infrastructure and Zone Authority) can help in providing establishments with power outage business continuity plans as part of the incident response protocols just to keep their operations running,” Binay added.

Establishments closed

THE lawmaker urged the DOT to help draft a template for a contingency or continuity plan since most establishments do not have adequate plans to deal with energy- or communications-related failure. Overseen by the DOT, Tieza is a government firm that helps develop and monitor tourism economic zones and funds the construction of vital tourism infrastructure. (See, “Marcos admin eyes tourism debt in West Philippine Sea,” in the BusinessMirror, January 4, 2024.) The DOT has yet to issue any statement on the power outage.

Dindo Salazar, chairman of the Boracay Foundation Inc., told the BusinessMirror the island was affected by the power outage from January 2 to January 4.

It was only on January 4th that we received partial power supply, following the request by Aklan Governor Jose Enrique T. Miraflores to prioritize electricity for Boracay, Salazar said.

“Full power was restored by the afternoon of January 5th. Larger resorts with generators managed well, but some smaller establishments and restaurants had to close, either due to issues with their generators or not having them at all,” he added.

According to the DOT, there were some 4.3 million visitor arrivals in Western Visayas in 2022, with 1.76 million going to Boracay Island, consistently named one of the most popular beaches or islands in the world by international travel publications. Bacolod City in Negros Occidental came in second with 618,682 tourists. Domestic travelers accounted for 4.05 million of the total visitors that year to the region, which also includes Aklan, Antique, Capiz, Iloilo (including Guimaras Island).

Long weekends

THIS developed as the DOT expressed optimism that the long weekend holidays declared by Malacañang this year will further increase domestic tourism in the country.

In a news statement, Tourism Secretary Christina Garcia Frasco said, “We see these upcoming extended weekends as a timely opportunity, specifically advantageous in propelling our domestic tourism forward. I extend my heartfelt appreciation to President Marcos for recognizing the pivotal role these breaks play in not only revitalizing but also sustaining our vital tourism sector, which remains a cornerstone in propelling our country’s economic resurgence by providing opportunities for livelihood and employment.”

In 2022, there were 102 million domestic trips taken, generating P1.5 trillion in revenues, according to the Philippine Statistics Authority. The DOT is targetting some 129.6 million domestic travelers and P3.09 trillion in domestic receipts this year, under the baseline scenario of the NTDP.