MMFF extended till Jan 14–MMDA

THE Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF) on Sunday night announced that the theatrical run of its 10 movie entries is extended until January 14.

MMDA Acting Chairman and MMFF Overall Concurrent Chairman Romando Artes said the MMFF and MMDA have received numerous calls and requests on social media to extend the exhibition of the MMFF 2023 films, which is supposed to end on January 7.

“We at the MMFF would like to express our deepest gratitude to all who have supported us and watched the movie entries, particularly those who requested for the MMFF movies to extend beyond its original run,” said Artes.

“Marami pong salamat sa inyong patuloy na pagtangkilik. Moviegoers, may mga karagdagang araw pa para panoorin lahat ng MMFF entries,” he added.

Aside from giving a week to catch the 10 festival entries, MMFF complimentary passes will also be honored until January 14.

Meanwhile, Artes said the 49th MMFF has already earned one billion to date, surpassing the performance of the 2022 festival’s P500-million earnings.

Artes said they are hopeful that earnings will increase as moviegoers watch more entries.

“Truly, this year’s MMFF is a certified box office hit. This is a good sign as we gear up for the Manila International Film Festival (MIFF),” said Artes.

The 10 movie in this year’s movie lineup are: “A Family of 2 (A Mother and Son Story),” “(K)Ampon,” “Penduko,” “Rewind,” “Becky and Badette,” “Broken Heart’s Trip,” “Firefly,” “GomBurZa,” “Mallari,” and “When I Met You in Tokyo.”

The 10 official entries are set to be screened at the inaugural MIFF on January 29 to February 2, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.

This year’s edition of the MMFF is presented in partnership with the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office.

Organized by the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority, the MMFF is aimed primarily at promoting and enhancing the preservation of Philippine cinema.

Proceeds from the MMFF go to a number of beneficiaries in the film industry, such as the Movie Workers Welfare Foundation (Mowelfund), the Film Academy of the Philippines, the Motion Picture Anti-Film Piracy Council, the Optical Media Board, and the Film Development Council of the Philippines.