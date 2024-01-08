Meralco: 3 firms submit best CSP bids

The Manila Electric Co. (Meralco) has announced the lowest bidders for its 1,800-megawatt (MW) power supply requirement.

Three generation companies submitted the best bids during the government-mandated competitive selection process (CSP) of Meralco last Friday.

Meralco’s Bids and Awards Committee for Power Supply Agreements (BAC-PSA) disclosed the names of the lowest bidders during the bid opening session: GNPower Dinginin Ltd. Co. (GNPD), Mariveles Power Generation Crop. (MPGC), and Excellent Energy Resources Inc. (EERI).

According to Meralco, these companies have proposed the most competitive rates for the power supply, adhering to the stringent requirements set forth by Meralco.

GNPD offered a total levelized cost of electricity (LCOE) rate of P6.8580 per kilowatt-hour (kWh) for 300 MW of the total requirement, while MPGC offered P6.9971 per kWh LCOE for another 300 MW of supply. EERI, meanwhile, put in the bid for the biggest 1,200-MW supply at P7.1094 per kWh LCOE.

Masinloc Power Co. Ltd. (MPCL), the other generation company that participated in the bidding, offered for 300 MW at a rate of P7.1417 per kWh. However, with EERI’s bid completing the required 1,800 MW total supply requirement, MPCL’s bid was designated as a possible next best bid.

“All offers received were below the reserve prices set for this CSP,” according to the BAC-PSA.

Meralco BAC-PSA Chairman Lawrence S. Fernandez emphasized the “thorough assessment and evaluation of all bids,” ensuring compliance with regulatory standards and the pursuit of the least cost of electricity for consumers.

The company, he added, adhered to all guidelines set by the Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) and the Department of Energy (DOE), underscoring its commitment to transparent and fair practices.

“As a regulated entity, Meralco has conducted its business in full compliance with all rules and regulations issued by the ERC and DOE. The Terms of Reference’s [TOR] conformity to Meralco’s Power Supply Procurement Plan were likewise reviewed and approved by the DOE and, in the process of the Bidding, was updated to consider the recommendations of ERC Chairperson Monalisa C. Dimalanta.

To further ensure transparency, proceedings were streamed live, and all contracts resulting from this bidding process shall be subjected to regulatory proceedings and evaluation by the ERC,” Fernandez said.

The resulting PSAs from this CSP cover Meralco’s future baseload requirement for a 15-year period beginning December 2024.

This CSP was meant to replace the capacity covered by Meralco’s 2021 PSAs that were terminated in 2023 after regulatory approval.