Kenny Rogers bullish on growth prospects

Restaurant chain Kenny Rogers Roasters is bullish on its growth prospects in 2024, after posting a 22-percent systemwide sales growth last year.

Kenny Rogers Roasters Marketing Director Lorent Adrias said the restaurant plans to open 20 more stores this year and expand its nationwide store network to 150.

“Our focus for next year is to build more stores, further increase our market share by improving market penetration not only in Metro Manila but also in provincial key cities.”

The company said a series of trendsetting product launches and marketing campaigns last year “made waves and put its brand on the map of the food industry.”

For instance, it launched its Truffle Collection that featured roasted chicken drizzled with truffle oil. The restaurant partnered with Grab to dress up its cars and riders in gold—from cars and motorcycles to jackets, helmets, and face masks.

This campaign won the Green Boomerang award from the IMMAP Boomerang Awards for Retail Media Network.

At the recent 2023 Golden Grab Awards, the brand collected different recognitions including two major marketing awards—the Campaign of the Year and the Gold Ad Trendsetter.

Kenny Rogers Roasters also won for the second-year in a row the Fan Favorite for the Roasted Chicken category and a gold for the Combo Meal segment. Foodpanda feted it as the Most Innovative Brand for 2023.

Ranked No. 1 in the Fast food/Restaurant category for Best Customer Service by Statista and a local newspaper, this distinction is further backed up by multiple awards, beginning with the Marketing Excellence Award for Excellence in Brand Awareness where it won gold for its Chimichurri campaign.

Individually, Adrias was honored with the 2023 Mansmith Young Market Masters Award. These recognitions and steady revenue growth give him a bullish outlook for this year.

“This is at the heart of everything we do. We aim to remain proactive to the needs and wants of our customers while also ensuring that every visit to our store is an exciting and enjoyable experience.”

Diners can also expect new, and exciting menu offerings in the next 12 months, according to Adrias. Overall, he said that their goal is to constantly beat their performance and be better from what they did last year.

“We will continue to focus on innovation not just in our products, but also our service. We aim to sustain the positive momentum for our brand while staying true to the brand’s DNA which is being deliciously healthy.”