Industry group seeks balance in ‘holiday economy’

GOVERNMENT should ensure that its promotion of long weekends will not compromise the competitiveness of industries, according to the Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCCI).

“We recognize that for a consumption-driven economy like the Philippines, long weekends provide benefits such as more opportunities for families for their recreation and social interaction,” PCCI President Eunina Mangio was quoted in a statement the group issued last Sunday.

Mangio said long weekends also encourage domestic travel and “potentially increases” tourism expenditure. “This also adds value to other sectors including retail, food and service sectors.”

Moreover, the head of the business group said that more time with family and friends can “boost well-being and, indirectly, enhance their productivity.”

However, Mangio said holiday economics should balance making longer weekends without increasing the number of holidays.

The PCCI chief said there are already 18 scheduled regular holidays in the Philippines for 2024 and increasing this number will “undoubtedly” increase labor costs for industries especially for manufacturing and business process outsourcing.

“This will lead to additional burden for these sectors and compromise their competitiveness,” Mangio said.

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. had been advocating for long weekends to help boost the country’s tourism and encourage people to spend time with their families.

Marcos has issued several orders declaring days in December 2023 as either a regular holiday or a special non-working holiday. The president also made January 1, 2024, (New Year’s Day) the first regular holiday of the year through Proclamation 368. The proclamation also increased the number of special non-working holidays to eight. These include the following: August 21 (Ninoy Aquino Day); (November 1) All Saints’ Day; December 8 (Feast of the Immaculate Conception of Mary); and, December 31 (Last Day of the Year).

Also included on the list are: February 10 (Chinese New Year); March 30 (Black Saturday); November 2 (All Souls’ Day); and, December 24 (Christmas Eve).

Meanwhile, Proclamation 368 also contained the list of regular holidays for 2024.

These are: January 1 (New Year’s Day); March 28 (Maundy Thursday); March 29 (Good Friday); April 9 (Araw ng Kagitingan); May 1 (Labor Day); June 12 (Independence Day); August 26 (National Heroes Day); November 30 (Bonifacio Day); December 25 (Christmas Day); and, December 30 (Rizal Day).

Marcos said he will come out with separate proclamations declaring national holidays for the observance of Eid’l Fitr and Eid’l Adha based on the date recommended by the National Commission on Muslim Filipinos. (Full story here: https://businessmirror.com.ph/2023/10/13/edsa-revolt-deleted-from-2024-list-of-special-holidays/)