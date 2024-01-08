Indian Navy saves 6 Pinoys, 15 more off Somalia

THE Indian Navy’s elite Marine commandos rescued 21 seafarers, including 15 Indians and six Filipinos, from pirates off the coast of Somalia, Indian Ambassador to Manila Shambhu Kumaran said.

Liberian-flagged vessel MV Lila Norfolk was hijacked in the Arabian Sea near Somalia’s coast Thursday.

The Indian Navy received a message from the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations portal that around five or six armed men had boarded the bulk carrier.

The Navy then dispatched its warship INS Chennai to the area and launched its

maritime patrol aircraft. The warship issued a warning to pirates to abandon the hijacked vessel.

The Indian Marine commandos then boarded the ship Friday and didn’t see any armed pirates on board.

The Indian Navy said the pirates “probably abandoned” the ship after hearing the forceful warning from the warship.

After clearing the ship, the commandos then evacuated all the 21 seafarers from the citadel.

“Happy to learn Indian and several Philippine crew members of the vessel are all safe!” Kumaran tweeted Saturday night.

The Indian ambassador credited the “decisive thwarting” of the Indian Navy to the attempted hijacking as a “stellar demonstration” of efforts to ensure security of the oceans and of the seafarers.