German foreign minister to visit Manila Thursday

GERMAN Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock is arriving in Manila for an official visit at the invitation of her Philippine counterpart, Enrique Manalo.

Baerbock is embarking on a series of trips to Israel, Palestinian territories, Egypt and Lebanon early this week. Then, she will hop to Southeast Asia — the Philippines, Malaysia and Singapore.

The two-day visit of Baerbock is the first by a German federal foreign minister to the Philippines in over a decade, the Department of Foreign Affairs said.

During her visit, Foreign Minister Baerbock will meet Secretary Manalo.

She will also be visiting the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) and the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (Tesda) during her brief stay.

The visit sets off the celebrations this year of the 70th Anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the Philippines and Germany.

“The bilateral relations between the Philippines and Germany are characterized by mutual respect, robust cooperation in trade and investment, cultural exchanges, and a shared commitment to multilateralism and a rules-based international order,” the DFA said in a statement.

Germany had earlier stressed the need for freedom of navigation, right of innocent passage, and peaceful management of disputes among claimants of the South China Sea. In an aide memoire in 2019, the German foreign ministry cited the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Seas (Unclos) and the 2016 Arbitral Tribunal award as bases for dispute settlement.#

