End-Dec GIR up 6.56% as it reaches $102.5B

THE country’s dollar reserves reached over $100 billion by the end of 2023, according to the latest data from the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP).

The BSP said the Philippines’s gross international reserves (GIR) reached $102.5 billion as of end-December 2023. This is higher by 6.56 percent than the $96.149 billion posted in the same period of 2022.

However, this was a decline of 0.26 percent from the $102.72 billion posted in November 2023. The slight decline was due to the government’s debt payments.

“The month-on-month decrease in the GIR level reflected mainly the National Government’s [NG] payments of its foreign currency debt obligations,” BSP said.

The data showed in terms of foreign exchange, it was at $716.3 million, a 24.02-percent contraction from the $942.8 million recorded in the same period in 2022.

Compared to the $1.91 billion in end-November, the end-December 2023 figure represented a 62.49-percent decline.

Meanwhile, BSP said the GIR level represents adequate external liquidity buffer that is equivalent to 7.7 months’ worth of imports of goods and payments of services and primary income.

GIR, BSP explained, is viewed to be adequate if it can finance at least three-months’ worth of the country’s imports of goods and payments of services and primary income.

The data showed it is also about six times the country’s short-term external debt based on original maturity and 3.8 times based on residual maturity.

“Short-term debt based on residual maturity refers to outstanding external debt with original maturity of one year or less, plus principal payments on medium- and long-term loans of the public and private sectors falling due within the next 12 months,” BSP said.

“The level of GIR, as of a particular period, is considered adequate, if it provides at least 100 percent cover for the payment of the country’s foreign liabilities, public and private, falling due within the immediate 12-month period,” it added.

Meanwhile, BSP said the net international reserves increased by $0.5 billion to $102.4 billion as of end-December 2023 from the end-November 2023 level of $101.9 billion.

The net international reserves refers to the difference between the BSP’s reserve assets or GIR and reserve liabilities or short-term foreign debt and credit and loans from the International Monetary Fund (IMF).