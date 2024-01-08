Ease of Paying Taxes law’s signing seen to fuel growth

PRESIDENT Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. has officially signed Republic Act 11976, or the Ease of Paying Taxes Act, to stimulate the economy and safeguard taxpayer rights.

In a statement, the Presidential Communications Office said Marcos on Friday signed the law, seen to significantly boost the administration’s 8-Point Socioeconomic Agenda through better revenue collection facilitated by digitalization initiatives.

Highlighted as a legislative priority during the President’s State of the Nation Addresses in both 2022 and 2023, the Ease of Paying Taxes Act is designed to support the administration’s socioeconomic goals by facilitating increased tax collection to foster economic and social development.

The law aims to modernize tax administration, ensuring efficiency, effectiveness, and the reinforcement of taxpayer rights. By streamlining systems and minimizing the tax burden on individuals, the law aims to expand the tax net, ultimately boosting the country’s revenue collection in the long term.

The new law introduces administrative tax reforms and amendments to several sections of the National Internal Revenue Code of 1997 and also aims to update the Philippine taxation system, adopt best practices, and replace antiquated procedures.

Among the law’s salient features are the classification of taxpayers into micro, small, medium, and large; electronic or manual filing of returns and payment taxes either to the BIR or through any authorized agent bank or authorized tax software provider; the option to pay internal revenue tax removal to the city or municipal treasurer; the elimination of the distinction between documentation and basis of sales of goods and services; and the classification of value-added tax (VAT) refund claims into low, medium, and high-risk.

It also features ensuring the availability of registration facilities for non-Philippine resident taxpayers; promoting and assisting taxpayers in tax processes; streamlining; reducing documentary requirements; and digitalizing BIR services through the development of the Ease of Paying Taxes and Digitalization Roadmap by the BIR.

Under RA No. 11976, a 180-day timeframe is imposed to act on claims for refunds of erroneous or illegal tax collection.

It also increases the mandatory issuance of receipts for each sale and transfer of goods and services from P100 to P500 while reducing the number of Income Tax Return (ITR) pages from four to two.

The law introduces amendments to various sections of the National Internal Revenue Code of 1997, as well as the repeal of Section 34(K).

It also mandates that, in order to improve the performance and efficiency of the Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR), the agency must adopt an integrated digitalization strategy by providing end-to-end solutions for the benefit of taxpayers.

Among the digitalization initiatives that should be carried out are adopting integrated and automated systems for facilitating basic tax services, setting up electronic and online systems for data and information exchange between offices and departments, streamlining procedures by adopting automation and digitalization of BIR services, and building up BIR’s technology capabilities.

The law’s implementing rules and regulations (IRR) shall be promulgated 90 days from the effectivity of the Act after the consultation of the Finance Secretary with the BIR and the private sector.

RA 11976 takes effect 15 days after its publication in the Official Gazette or in a newspaper of general circulation.