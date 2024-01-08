Construction of MWC pumping station, reservoir under way

THE Manila Water Co. Inc. (PSE: MWC) announced the company is currently constructing the P1.391-B Cayetano Pumping Station and Reservoir in Taguig City.

“The facility will help ensure uninterrupted water supply to over 1.6 million [MWC] customers in Pasig, Pateros, and Taguig,” the company’s statement read. “Set to be completed by September 2025, the facility will harness water from the company’s new water sources, namely the East Bay Water Supply tapping the eastern flank of Laguna Lake, and the Wawa-Calawis Water Supply System in Rizal.”

With a reservoir capacity of 20 million liters, the Cayetano Pumping Station and Reservoir is one of the components of the company’s Long-Term East 3 Distribution Network System, which includes the 3.7-kilometer C-6 line, the 3.5-kilometer Ruhale Line and the 3-kilometer Cayetano Avenue line, according to the company.

The company said water security is one of the major pillars of the firm’s service improvement plan to ensure the continuous provision of 24/7 water supply, even to the farthest fringes of its concession area.

“These facilities, once completed, will lessen the company’s dependence on Angat as the major water source for Metro Manila and will address the need for greater water demand in Taguig and adjacent areas amidst the challenges brought about by cyclical El Nino patterns due to the impact of climate change on water supply,” read the company’s statement.

Image credits: Manila Water Co. Inc.





