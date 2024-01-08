‘Consolidation key to jeepney modernization’

The Department of Transportation (DOTr) argued over the weekend that industry consolidation is essential for the success of the Public Utility Vehicle Modernization Program (PUVMP).

Transportation Secretary Jaime Bautista emphasized the critical role of consolidating public utility vehicle (PUV) operators and drivers into cooperatives, saying that without consolidation “individual operations are inefficient without the standards of transport operations and safety.”

“It’s important to consolidate now because we need to make [land public transport] operations efficient. If we don’t consolidate, we will continue to operate the way we operate—individually, fighting on the streets, the standards of operation and safety are not proper, he said. “If we continue with the status quo, we will not be able to fix and improve public transport,” Bautista said.

He noted that the DOTr, along with the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) and the Office for Transportation Cooperatives (OTC), is committed to ensuring the effectiveness of the PUVMP, especially since the consolidation deadline passed on December 31, 2023.

Days before the consolidation deadline, the DOTr announced that those that failed to consolidate into cooperatives or corporations will be allowed to continue to ply their routes for another month.

However, they will no longer be allowed to consolidate after the temporary reprieve.

The LTFRB earlier estimated that in the National Capital Region (NCR), about 30 percent have already complied with the consolidation order. Under the new circular, the LTFRB has placed a “60 percent” minimum as for number of authorized units (NAU) in routes to ensure that PUVs can accommodate passengers.

The Passenger Forum (TPF) Convener Primo Morillo earlier questioned the difference between the January 31 franchise extension and the December 31 deadline for consolidation.

Morillo had said that the extension of the operations of unconsolidated units is simply a move from the government to “give itself a month to address the fact that there will be a shortage in supply after the deadline.”

Akbayan also called for an extension of the PUVMP, citing the low consolidation rates in the NCR.

“We urge the government to further enhance government subsidies to ease the financial burden on operators and owners upgrading to modern jeepneys. While recognizing the benefits of modernization, rushing the phase-out of traditional PUVs risks disproportionately affecting vulnerable communities,” Akbayan President Rafaela David said.

The current government subsidy for operators who will upgrade to more modern units stands at P180,000.

David said the government should also explore “innovative financing, including government-owned units with deferred payments by drivers.”

“The road to improved public transport must not burden those unable to afford the high costs of upgrading. Our call is clear: prioritize the welfare of passengers, owners, operators and drivers through stratified solutions, working with local companies to reduce production costs,” David said.

Addressing concerns about the transition to modernized jeepneys, Bautista reassured that the process would be gradual and that traditional jeepneys could continue operating, provided they are road-worthy. He dispelled fears of an immediate switch to modern jeepneys, noting that funding availability would dictate the pace of the transition.

“Are they afraid that they need to operate modern jeepneys immediately? We have always said that modern jeepneys will come in the future, as there is funding for it,” he said.