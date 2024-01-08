‘Chemrez is main beneficiary of hike in biodiesel blend’

Chemrez Technologies Inc., the biodiesel manufacturing unit of D&L Industries Inc., is set to benefit from the latest government circular that proposes to increase the biodiesel blend in fuels to 3 percent starting this year.

“This directive from the DOE [Department of Energy] is a huge step towards progress and the development of the biodiesel and coconut industry in general,” Chemrez President and CEO Dean Lao Jr. said.

“This should pave the way for greater energy self-sufficiency while collectively reducing our CO2 footprint on the planet.”

The DOE has published the guidelines on the biofuel blend implementation, which called for an increase in the country’s biodiesel or coco methyl ester (CME) blend.

The said circular mandates an increase in biodiesel blend from 2 percent (B2), to 3 percent (B3) effective July 1. It will be increased to 4 percent on July 1, 2025 and 5 percent by July 1, 2026.

Since 2009, all diesel fuel sold and distributed by oil companies in the country is required to have at least a 2-percent biodiesel blend by volume.

Chemrez said a higher biodiesel blend means displacing imported petrochemical fuel with locally produced, environmentally-friendly and sustainable fuel.

Based on the annual diesel consumption of the Philippines of around 15 billion liters, an eventual hike to B5 from B2 means a 3-percent reduction in diesel volume or about 450 million liters of diesel displaced by biodiesel annually.

“With cars being one of the biggest contributors to global warming, the greater use of a more environmentally friendly biodiesel will result in a significant reduction in the Philippines’s greenhouse gas emissions,” Chemrez said.

“It is estimated that the implementation of B5 will result in about 1.1 million metric tons reduction in carbon dioxide equivalent [CO2e] annually, which is a massive reduction equivalent to 13 times the annual GHG emissions of D&L as a whole. The biodiesel industry has effectively created a giant carbon sink for the Philippines.”

Broker COL Financials Inc. said Chemrez stands to benefit most from the potential increase in the mandated biodiesel blend.

“While the [D&L] segment has underperformed last year due to sluggish demand amid high inflation and the oversupply situation in the biodiesel industry, we expect that the potential increase in the biodiesel blend would support volume growth and margin enhancement for D&L’s biodiesel business,” it said.

Chemrez currently accounts for less than 10 percent of consolidated revenues of D&L.

Image credits: www.chemrez.com





