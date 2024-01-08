‘Cha-cha via Con-Ass poses serious risk to checks and balances’

A SENIOR lawmaker and a party-list group have expressed concern about the attempt to convene a constituent assembly controlled by only one chamber in Congress, eroding constitutional checks and balances.

Bayan Muna Chairman Neri Colmenares expressed concern after Albay Rep. Edcel Lagman revealed that members of the supermajority coalition in Congress have initiated a campaign for charter change through a people’s initiative.

“The recent reports of another attempt at charter change will lead to a constituent assembly controlled by only one chamber in Congress and will practically remove the checks and balances envisioned by the Constitution. It also violates the bicameral nature of the Philippine government as it makes the Senate a mere bystander in attempts to amend the Constitution,” he said.

“The attempt at people’s initiative aims to insert the provision in Article XVII Sec. 1 that ‘The Congress, upon a vote of three-fourths of all its members, voting jointly, at the call of the Speaker of the House and the Senate President’ can propose amendments to the Constitution,” said Colmenares.

Colmenares warned against potential disastrous consequences, stressing that a House-dominated Con-Ass would overpower the Senate, granting the House overwhelming superiority in decision-making.

He highlighted the dangerous proposals seen in past Charter-change bills, including term extensions, dilution of human rights, elimination or reduction of the Senate, and opening up the economy to foreign control.

“The House bills for charter change contained very dangerous proposals through the years, including term-extension for its members and diluting human rights provisions in the Constitution. It has also proposed the elimination or diminution of the Senate, opening up the country’s economy to foreigners, such as the sale of lands to aliens, and allowing foreigners to control our natural resources, public utilities, schools, and media,” he said.

Last Saturday, Rep. Lagman said members of the supermajority coalition in Congress have initiated a campaign for Charter change through a people’s initiative, raising concerns and questions about the motives behind the move.

According to Lagman, the League of Mayors of Albay called for a general meeting on January 5 2024, notifying municipal mayors of an undisclosed agenda.

During the meeting, he said it was revealed that a people’s initiative would be employed as a method to amend the Constitution.

Lagman added that mayors were provided with mobilization funds and forms to be signed by at least 3 percent of the registered voters in their respective legislative districts.

Voters supporting the petition for the people’s initiative are reportedly offered P100 each, with 50 percent of the funds already advanced to municipal mayors and their coordinators, according to Lagman.

“Several disturbing questions have surfaced in light of this campaign: (1) who is the mastermind behind this initiative; (2) what amendments are being proposed; (3) where are the funds originating from; and (4) what motivates the incentivization of voters’ participation in the initiative?” Lagman said.

Lagman also sought a thorough investigation into these matters, emphasizing the need for transparency and adherence to legal processes in any constitutional amendment efforts.

“The Supreme Court in Santiago v. Comelec (G.R. No. 127325) ruled that while the Constitution allows amendments to be directly proposed by the people through initiative, there is no compliant implementing law for the purpose, and in Lambino v. Comelec [G.R.

No. 174153] the Supreme Court denied the petition for people’s initiative for various fatal defects,” Lagman said.

Contrary to the assertions made by Lagman that there is no compliant implementing law for the people’s initiative, Alfredo Garbin Jr., former chairman of Constitutional Amendments in the 18th Congress, said recent legal developments suggest a divided opinion among justices regarding the sufficiency of RA 6735, or the Initiative and Referendum Acts, as an enabling law for amending the Constitution through this method.

Garbin noted that 10 justices have reiterated their stance that RA 6735 is adequate and sufficient as an enabling law for implementing constitutional amendments through the people’s initiative. Chief Justice Artemio V. Panganiban, along with Justices Consuelo Ynares-Santiago and Adolfo S. Azcuna, joined their dissenting colleagues, including Senior Associate Justice Reynato S. Puno, and Justices Leonardo A. Quisumbing, Renato C. Corona, Dante O. Tinga, Minita V. Chico-Nazario, Cancio C. Garcia, and Presbitero J. Velasco Jr.

Earlier, Speaker Ferdinand Martin Romualdez announced the House of Representatives’ intention to initiate a people’s initiative to determine the voting procedures of Congress for proposals amending the 1987 Constitution.

Romualdez admitted the procedural gap in the Constitution, which does not explicitly state whether the House and the Senate should vote jointly or separately when amending the Charter.

While the 1987 Constitution outlines three modes for amending the Constitution—constituent assembly, constitutional convention, and people’s initiative—it lacks clarity on the voting process, said Romualdez during the Philippine Economic Forum in Iloilo.