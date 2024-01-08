Bong Go gives assistance to fire victims in Davao City

SENATOR Christopher “Bong” Go dispatched his Malasakit Team to Davao City and provided assistance to fire victims at the respective evacuation centers of Barangays Matina Crossing and Calinan Poblacion on Wednesday, January 3.

In coordination with Matina Crossing Barangay Captain Joel Santes and Calinan Poblacion Barangay Captain Pedrito Angco, the Malasakit Team distributed financial assistance, snacks, grocery packs, water containers, shirts, vitamins, masks, and balls for basketball and volleyball to a total of 57 fire victims. There were also select recipients of shoes, a watch, and a mobile phone.

“Sa mga nasunugan, huwag ho kayong mag-alala. Sabi ko nga sa inyo noon, ang gamit ay nabibili, ang pera ay kikitain, subalit ‘yung perang kikitain ay hindi po nabibili ang buhay. A lost life is a lost life forever. Pangalagaan at ingatan po natin ang buhay at kalusugan ng bawat isa,” said Go in a video message.

“Ang importante po magtulungan tayo. Sino pa ba ang magtutulungan kung ‘di tayo lang po mga kapwa Pilipino? Kaya po nandirito kami ngayon para tulungan kayong lahat sa abot ng aming makakaya,” he added.

Go emphasized the significance of Republic Act No. 11589, or the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) Modernization Act of 2021. This Act is primarily authored and co-sponsored by Go, which augments the BFP’s proficiency through a decade-long modernization plan, including hiring additional firefighters, procuring modern firefighting equipment, and providing specialized training.

Working with the Department of the Interior and Local Government and local government units, the BFP organizes frequent fire prevention campaigns and educational outreach initiatives, particularly in remote and underprivileged areas.

Go also recently co-sponsored Senate Bill No. 2451, also known as the Ligtas Pinoy Centers bill, primarily sponsored by Senator Jinggoy Estrada. Originating from the Mandatory Evacuation Center bill previously filed by Go, this proposed legislation seeks to create permanent and fully equipped evacuation centers across the country.

“Alam n’yo, napapanahon na po na magkaroon tayo ng maayos na evacuation center sa bawat lugar. Hindi lang po tuwing puputok ang bulkan, kundi tuwing may bagyo, sunog, lindol o ano pa mang sakuna para komportable, ligtas at mas mabilis makabangon ang apektadong komunidad,” he said.

Go, chairperson of the Senate Committee on Health and Demography, encouraged those with medical issues to take advantage of the Malasakit Center located at the Southern Philippines Medical Center (SPMC) in the city.

The Malasakit Centers program, initiated by Go in 2018, was institutionalized through RA 11463, or the Malasakit Centers Act of 2019, legislation he principally authored and sponsored in the Senate.

According to the Department of Health (DOH), the centers have already helped more or less ten million Filipinos. There are currently 159 operational Malasakit Centers nationwide.

The senator then emphasized his efforts to advocate for more Super Health Centers nationwide, particularly establishing eleven in Davao City. This initiative aims to enhance the accessibility of essential public health services for communities.

Through the collective efforts of Go, DOH, local government units, and fellow lawmakers, sufficient funds have been allocated for 307 Super Health Centers in 2022 and 322 in 2023. There will also be 132 Super Health Centers funded in 2024. DOH is the leading implementing agency that identifies the strategic areas where they will be constructed.

Moreover, Go is the principal sponsor and one of the authors of RA 11959, or the Regional Specialty Centers Act. The law mandates the establishment of Regional Specialty Centers within existing DOH regional hospitals.

There are specialty centers inside SPMC, which include cardiovascular care, lung care, neonatal care, trauma care, toxicology, cancer care, eye care, and dermatology care. It will also soon provide a renal care and transplant center, brain and spine care, orthopedic center, physical rehabilitation medicine, mental health, burn care, infectious disease and tropical medicine, and geriatric care.

Go, vice chairperson of the Senate Committee on Finance, continues to support various projects in the city, including the construction of various multipurpose buildings and local roads, the rehabilitation of water systems, drainage systems, and flood control structures in different barangays throughout the city, the construction of a 300-bed capacity infectious diseases building for SPMC, and the acquisition of ambulances.