BOI eyes ₱1.3T-1.5T investment approvals in 2024

THE Board of Investments (BOI) said it is eyeing around P1.3 trillion to P1.5 trillion worth of investment approvals for 2024, with Renewable Energy (RE), RE equipment manufacturing, and mineral processing investments seen occupying a larger chunk of the investment approvals pie.

As the investment promotion agency recorded P1.26 trillion worth of investment approvals in 2023, BOI Managing Head Ceferino S. Rodolfo said the agency is setting “at least P1.3 to P1.5 [trillion]” target for this year.

Asked on which will be the primary sources of investments for this year, Rodolfo said at a media briefing on Friday, “It will be [renewable energy] RE, but in addition to RE, we will now be seeing investments in RE equipment manufacturing [and second is] mineral processing.”

However, Trade and Industry Secretary Alfredo E. Pascual, who also chairs the BOI, told reporters at the same media briefing that “P1.1 trillion is the official commitment of BOI for approvals of investments in 2024.”

The P1.1-trillion targeted “official” commitment is the figure set in the National Expenditure Program (NEP) for 2024, but Pascual explained, partly in Filipino, “Of course, the commitment is to equal what we achieved in 2023.”

At the same briefing, Rodolfo divulged that the investment promotion agency concluded 2023 by approving P1.26 trillion in investment projects. This is 73 percent higher compared to the same period in 2022, surpassing the initial P1.151-trillion Program Expenditure Classification (PREXC) target in (invesment promotion agency)IPA-approved investments for 2023.

According to the BOI, the P1.26 trillion invesment approvals is equivalent to 311 projects, up 28 percent from the projects approved in 2022.

“The projects predominantly centered on renewable energy, telco infrastructure, and the export of copper, gold, and other metals,” BOI said in a statement.

Upon full operation, the investment promotion agency attached to the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) said these projects are expected to create 49,030 jobs for Filipinos. In terms of sectors, the Renewable Energy and Power sector “emerged” as the top performing sector with P987.12 billion, a 141-percent surge from the P409.02 billion in 2022.

This was followed by the Information and Communication sector, securing P96.04 billion in investment approvals, followed by Mining with P79.19 billion, Manufacturing with P22.05 billion, and Infrastructure (toll roads) with P21.47 billion in investments.

Meanwhile, the BOI underscored that foreign investments took up 61 percent of the approved investments pie for 2023 with P766.96 billion, a 455-percent spike from the P138.18 billion recorded in 2022.

As source of foreign investments, Germany took the lead, contributing P393.28 billion to the 2023 investment approvals. This was followed by the Netherlands, with P333.61 billion; Singapore, P21.45 billion; the United States, P3.55 billion, and the British Virgin Islands, P2.13 billion.

Domestic investment approvals, meanwhile, took up 39 percent of the investment approvals for 2023, reaching P492.23 billion.

Western Visayas was the top recipient of investments, as it clinched P316.89 billion. Calabarzon followed with P222.76 billion, the Bicol region got P162.92 billion; Eastern Visayas, P128.62 billion, and Ilocos Region, P122.18 billion.

“In BOI’s 56-year history, the latest figure from 2023 marks the third occurrence in the past four years the agency has surpassed the trillion-peso mark in investment approvals. The previous record was set in 2020 with P1.02 trillion amid the challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic, closely followed by P1.14 trillion recorded in 2019,” BOI said.