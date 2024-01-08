Albay mayors confirm Cha-cha campaign via people’s initiative

ALBAY municipal mayors have confirmed their endorsement of the proposal to amend the 1987 Constitution through a people’s initiative, opting for this method among the three available options for charter change.

Following the Friday gathering of the League of Municipalities of the Philippines (LMP) Albay Chapter, President and Polangui Mayor Adrian Salceda affirmed that the majority of attendees voiced their backing for the ongoing signature campaign aimed at petitioning for amendments to the charter. Fifteen out of the province’s 18 mayors participated in the discussions.

“We pledged to help gather as much signatures in support of charter amendments especially after learning from experts how the Constitution’s restrictive provisions hampered our progress as a nation,” he stressed.

Invited as LMP resource persons were former Ako Bicol Rep. Alfredo Garbin, Jr. former chairman of the House Committee on Constitutional Amendments, and Ako Bicol Rep. Raul Angelo Bongalon.

“Local government leaders, by the very nature of our roles, are intimately connected to the daily lives and aspirations of our constituents. We are at the forefront of understanding their needs, challenges, and hopes. This unique position has inspired us to take a proactive stance in the People’s Initiative, recognizing the urgent need for constitutional amendments that reflect the evolving dynamics of our society,” Salceda said.

“Our collective support for this initiative stems from a shared belief in the power of local voices and the importance of grassroots involvement in national decision-making. By joining hands in this signature campaign, we are not just advocating for a change in the constitutional process; we are reinforcing our commitment to a governance structure that is more responsive, inclusive, and representative of the Filipino people,” he added.

The LMP President of Albay also stressed that the municipal mayors vowed to extend all assistance to civic leaders, people’s organizations and individuals who are prime-movers of the signature campaign needed for the People’s Initiative to amend the 1987 Constitution.

“The People’s Initiative is a call to action for all Filipinos to actively participate in shaping the laws and policies that govern our nation. As local government leaders, we are deeply aware of the legislative deadlock that has hindered national progress. This initiative presents a vital opportunity to overcome these barriers, ensuring that the will of the people is directly reflected in our constitution,” he explained.

No ’mobilization’ funds

AS this developed, Salceda denied claims by Albay 1st District Rep. Edcel Lagman that “mobilization funds” were distributed to mayors who attended the meeting.

“It’s also untrue that voters who would sign the petition for people’s initiative will be given P100 each. That is false and utterly ridiculous,” he said.

Earlier, Senior Deputy Speaker Aurelio Gonzales II announced that the House of Representatives plans to revive efforts to amend the 1987 Constitution this year.

This declaration follows Speaker Martin Romualdez’s acknowledgment of the need to address the deadlock on the voting process for constitutional amendments within the bicameral Congress, comprised of the House and the Senate.

Romualdez announced the House’s intention to initiate a people’s initiative to determine the voting procedures of Congress for proposals amending the 1987 Constitution.

The lawmaker admitted the procedural gap in the Constitution, which does not explicitly state whether the House and the Senate should vote jointly or separately when amending the Charter.

While the 1987 Constitution outlines three modes for amending the Constitution—constituent assembly, constitutional convention, and people’s initiative—it lacks clarity on the voting process, said Romualdez.