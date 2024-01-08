23 hostages in Gaza dead, Hamas holding 129–Israel

TWENTY-THREE hostages of the Hamas in Gaza Strip are dead, while 129 are still being held by the Hamas militants, the Israel military said.

a“At least 23 of the abductees are no longer alive, and Hamas is holding their bodies. Four more are still declared missing,” the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) said in a media briefer forwarded by the Israeli Embassy in Manila to Filipino journalists.

The latest reported fatality is 38-year-old Israeli from Kibbutz Nir Oz, Tamil Ader.

The death toll among hostages rises as the IDF continues to pounce on the enclave since the Hamas militants stormed southern Israel on October 7 and killed at least 1,200 people, including four Filipino caregivers.

More than 240 have been taken as hostages including three Filipinos. So far, 121 abductees have been released, three of them Filipinos.

Of the 129 people still being held in Gaza, 110 are men, 19 are women including two children, and 11 are foreigners. The IDF admitted that three of the hostages killed in Gaza were “mistakenly shot” by one of their troops.

South Africa: It’s genocide

On December 29, South Africa filed a case against Israel at the International Court of Justice for crimes of “genocide” against the Palestinian people in Gaza.

South Africa said the relentless three-month bombardment of Israel in Gaza is of “genocidal character” as the campaign destroys a “substantial part of the Palestinian national, racial and ethnically group.”

Israel said it would appear before the ICJ and rebuff South Africa’s “absurd claim.”

“It should be noted that since the events of October 7 the South African leadership has consistently sided with Hamas, called the senior leadership of Hamas to ‘express solidarity’ with the Palestinians the day after the massacre, and accused Israel of responsibility for the ‘new flare-up,’” the IDF said.

Pretoria also hosted delegations of the Hamas, which Israel insisted is a “terrorist organization.” Israel also claimed that South Africa refused to arrest Omar Hassan al-Bashir, former president of Sudan, who was accused of genocide, committing war crimes and crimes against humanity in Darfur before the International Criminal Court.

The South African government insisted that it is not under obligation to arrest Bashir during his visit to Johannesburg for an African Union meeting in 2015.