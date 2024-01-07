Quizon rules Philippine National Chess Championships

International Master Daniel Quizon completed his return to the top after ruling the Philippine National Chess Championships on Sunday at the Marikina Community Convention Center.

Quizon, 19, turned back Grandmaster John Paul Gomez in 32 moves of a King’s Indian duel to finish on top with 9.5 points and claim his second national title since winning it all three years back in Lapu Lapu, Cebu in this 14-player event presented by Marikina City Congresswoman Maan Teodoro and Mayor Marcy Teodoro.

The Dasmarinas bet also claimed the top purse worth P120,000 and the one of the three berths to the national squad seeing action in the FIDE World Chess Olympiad set this September in Budapest, Hungary.

“I’m happy that I’m champion again. I can play for the Philippines in the Chess Olympiad,” said Quizon, who played for the online version of the Olympiad two years ago but never in the over-the-board edition of the biennial meet.

IM Jan Emmanuel Garcia fought 14-year-old FIDE Master Christian Gian Karlo Arca to a 30-move standoff of an English encounter to settle for second with nine points and the Olympiad spot and P70,000 prize as part of it.

Seizing third spot with 8.5 points was Woman GM Janelle Mae Frayna, who wielded the English Opening like a magic wand in dismantling Samson Chiu Chin Lim III in 33 moves in this meet backed by Marikina City, NCFP chairman president Prospero Pichay, Jr., POC president Abraham Tolentino, PSC chair Richard Bachmann, the Eugene Torre Chess Foundation and Pan de Amerikana’s Jundio Salvador.

For her exploits, the Army private earned P50,000 as well as a seat to Budapest where she would make history as the first Filipina to play in the men’s team in the Olympiad.

That is, of course, assuming Frayna accepts it as she remained undecided on the matter yet.

“I’m not sure yet what will happen,” said the many-time women’s national champion.

If she doesn’t, that precious slot could go to the fourth placer between Gomez and IM Paulo Bersamina, who split the point with GM Joey Antonio, after finishing at No. 4 with identical eight points.

Unheralded Vince Angelo Medina could join Gomez and Bersamina at fourth with a win over WIM Marie Antoinette San Diego, whom the former was playing at press time.