MERALCO hopes to start 2024 with a bang as it seeks a second straight leg title in the resumption of Philippine Basketball Association 3×3 Third Conference on Monday at the Ayala Malls Manila Bay.

After a month’s rest for the holiday season, all 11 teams resume their respective campaign in Season 3, with all eyes on the Bolts following their title conquest in Leg 1 held last December 12.

Meralco defeated guest team MCFASolver, 15-13, to win the P100,00 prize money and claim its first leg crown in almost a season.

The quartet of Alfred Batino, Raymar Caduyac, Jeff Manday, and Joseph Sedurifa will again answer the call for the team being coached by Patrick Fran.

The Bolts lead Pool A together with Barangay Ginebra led by veteran Ralph Salcedo, and perennial champion TNT Triple Giga bannered by many-time scoring champion Almond Vosotros.

MCFASolver also retained the lineup that netted the franchise a runner-up finish the last time, namely current scoring king Brandon Ramirez, Terrence Tumalip, Louie Vigil, and Yutien Andrada.

The Tech Centrale are in Pool B with Blackwater Smooth Razor, Pioneer Elastoseal, and San Miguel Beer.

Rounding up the Pool C cast are Cavitex, Purefoods, Terrafirma, and Northport.

MCFASolver get its campaign going right in the opening game of a 13-match schedule in the first day of pool play, facing Blackwater at 10:40 a.m.

Only eight teams will advance to the knockout stage on Tuesday consisting of the top two teams in Pool A and top three teams each in Pool B and C, respectively.