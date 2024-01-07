‘Halal products are for everyone’

“Almost all the products certified as halal are contaminated. That’s our problem,” revealed Secretary Guiling Mamondiong of the National Commission on Muslim Filipinos (NCMF).

Mamondiong made the statement during the signing of the memorandum of agreement between the Department of Science and Technology (DOST) and NCMF on January 4 in order to reinforce the halal integrity of food and non-food products produced in the Philippines.

NCMF Secretary Guiling Mamondiong (second from left) receives the Halal training modules, developed by DOST Region 11 Halal Training Needs Assessment team, from Science Secretary Renato Solidum Jr. (third from left). With them are DOST Halal S&T Program Leader and DOST-11 Regional Director Anthony Sales (right) and Undersecretary for Regional Operations Sancho Mabborang (left).

In the country, Islam is the second largest religion practiced by Muslims, who observe dietary laws, such as halal or foods and beverages that are lawful or permitted, and haram or not permitted.

Halal are food and non-food products that contain meat and poultry where the slaughter of animals abide by Islamic dietary laws.

It can be considered halal if the animals were slaughtered while reciting the “Bismillah” (an Arabic phrase meaning “in the name of God”) and “Takbir” (Arabic term for “Allahu Akbar” meaning “Allah is the greatest”). If not, the meat is considered haram.

Other foods considered haram are pork, blood, birds of prey, carnivorous animals, alcoholic beverages and other intoxicants.

To uphold the halal integrity of food and non-food products, the cooperation and collaboration between the two government agencies were established through the Halal Verification Laboratories (HVLs), which will determine if the products have forbidden contents, under the DOST’s Regional Standards and Testing Laboratory.

The NCMF, meanwhile, will recommend and propose policies on market surveillance and the inclusion of halal testing as a requirement for halal certification and re-certification.

On verifying halal products

There are currently four HVLs established in the country. Two International Organization for Standardization (ISO)-certified and Philippine Accreditation Bureau (PAB)-accredited HVLs are in DOST Calabarzon and DOST Region 11 or Davao Region, which offer porcine DNA detection and ethanol, methanol and isopropanol detection.

The other two HVLs are undergoing ISO certification and PAB accreditation. They are in DOST Region 12 (porcine DNA detection) and in the Ministry of Science and Technology in Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (for porcine DNA detection and free fatty acids profiling).

DOST Region 11 Regional Director Dr. Anthony Sales said during the event that through their HVLs they will make sure that the halal-certified products sold in the market do not contain haram components and have been produced using halal procedures.

“We will ensure compliance to laboratory standards and requirements for worldwide acceptance of Philippine-made halal products and services,” Sales said.

Explaining how the verification process works inside the laboratory, Regional Director of DOST-Calabarzon Esmelita Bagsit said that they look into the molecular level of the porcine DNA detected through RT-PCR to trace if there are presence of pork in products.

As for the alcohol content, they perform gas chromatography to separate and detect the chemical components of a product to determine if there is any presence of ethanol, methanol, and isopropanol.

‘Halal is for everyone’

Science Secretary Dr. Renato Solidum Jr. pointed out the importance of halal testing to ensure its authenticity which goes beyond religious practices.

“Halal should not be seen only as part of a religious observation. We should view it as a way of life, a life that touches upon the inclusivity of purity, wholesomeness, and sincerity in how our Muslim brothers and sisters manage the greater Islamic economy which spans the various industry sectors,” Solidum said.

Although Muslims follow the Islamic dietary laws, non-Muslims also choose halal for different reasons, such as purity and higher quality because of its certification.

Mamondiong emphasized that halal means “healthy” because of the absence of pork and alcohol in food products.

“It doesn’t mean that if the product is halal it’s for Muslims only. The use is not exclusively for Muslim but for everyone,” he explained.

‘Halal products are still limited’

Various disasters have struck Mindanao, such as floods and earthquakes among others, which affected thousands of Muslims.

Although help poured in during those times, Mamondiong said they had to reject the food packs given to them because they were not halal which defeated the purpose of extending assistance.

“We have to attend to everybody’s needs in terms of emergency,” he said.

The DOST-Industrial Technology Development Institute Packaging Division has developed ready-to-eat (RTE) food technologies for emergencies. Some of them can be tweaked to become halal, Sales said.

The RTE food technologies, however, “seeks for adaptation by a private company that will adapt the technology and commercialize it to become available for emergency situations,” Sales pointed out.

Sales said that currently there are no halal emergency foods available in the buffer stock of the Department of Social Welfare and Development.

He hoped for funding in their proposal to develop halal emergency foods to cater to the needs of Muslim brothers and sisters.

Solidum quipped that it is one of the challenges that they always have in DOST: scaling up the production of the technologies they have developed.

Mamondiong, meanwhile, sees production as another problem. He urged for investment in the production of halal food and non-food products to address food insufficiency and for the country to become the “halal basket of Southeast Asia.”

Image credits: Reine Juvierre S. Alberto





