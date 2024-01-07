Dy joins Baron, Fajardo in PLDT

PLDT added the finishing touch on Sunday morning by announcing the acquisition of former F2 Logistics star Kianna Dy.

This completes an impressive off-season recruitment drive in preparation for the upcoming 2024 Premier Volleyball League season.

Dy, recognized as one of the best opposite hitters in the country today, will be joining former Cargo Movers Majoy Baron and Kim Fajardo. They will reunite with their ex-La Salle teammate Mika Reyes.

Despite the high expectations placed on her, the 28-year-old spiker is tempering them, stating that being part of a new team is a learning experience for her, Baron, and Fajardo.

“Stepping out of your comfort zone can be scary sometimes. But at the same time, that’s when you realize that you can learn so much more from new coaches and teammates,” she said.

“Knowing that there’s still so much to learn inspires me to thrive and work harder. It’s going to take a lot of hard work, but I hope we can meet the expectations set for us here in PLDT.”

This move is a significant coup for the High Speed Hitters, who have showed potential in the past two seasons but lacked the firepower to compete with the PVL’s top teams.

With the addition of the inaugural PNVF Champions League MVP, the High Speed Hitters aim to make a breakthrough in the 2024 PVL season and contend for the championship.

In the previous two editions, they finished in the middle of the standings.

Dy, who spent the last seven years with the now-defunct Cargo Movers, like Baron and Fajardo, missed the entire Second All-Filipino Conference due to a knee injury sustained during the Invitational Conference.

The former La Salle star is set to form a formidable 1-2 punch alongside Fil-Canadian outside spiker Savannah Davison.

Davison made an impressive debut for the High Speed Hitters in the season-ending conference, where they finished in fifth place with a 7-4 record.