Down South, hopes heading for North

THE transition of the autonomous region in Mindanao, though still an experiment in progress, has reported significant strides in the areas of peace and economy, marking a notable breakthrough in its once challenging journey from the pursuit of independence to achieving self-rule.

The huge strides were reported as the current regional autonomous government is on its second transitioning three-year period to demonstrate how Filipino Muslims are as capable as Malacañang is of bringing reliable and dependable governance to the rest of the country.

Aerial view of Marawi City and Lake Lanao.

Bannering its yearend report of leaps and bounds, the Bangsa­moro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) said its governance “champions inclusive, transformative developments in 2023.”

Planning

ONCE an area that grouped the country’s poorest municipalities and provinces, the region has finished a medium-term development plan—a departure from a place known for local government units ruling more by instincts and tradition of corruption than by regular planning, which nailed many of its 4.4 million residents in abject poverty for decades.

On Tuesday, the BARMM said in its yearend report that the Bangsamoro Planning and Development Authority (BPDA) officially launched the Bangsamoro Development Plan 2023-2028, “a six-year plan that aims to have an empowered, cohesive and progressive Bangsamoro.”

The regional government said its plan outlined a comprehensive planning methodology to address BARMM’s important challenges.

“Indeed, with our collaborative efforts, we were able to craft a plan that will aid in transforming the Bangsamoro region by identifying durable solutions towards a smooth transition to normalization, sustaining peace, and attaining socioeconomic development in our region,” Chief Minister Ahod Ebrahim underscored.

“The peace process sends the positive message that we are on the mend; that we are on [our way] towards stability that will allow investments to be sustained.”—Ishak Mastura, chairman and managing head of the Regional Board of Investments

Ebrahim assumed the nom de guerre Murad Ebrahim within the Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF), which was granted the autonomy to guide the region from unrest and poverty towards a promising sphere of development for its residents.

The BARMM was once a smaller experiment of regional autonomy with Central Mindanao and Western Mindanao as its territory in the 1970s, expanding to more areas when it transitioned into the Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (ARMM) in 1988 to accommodate the Moro National Liberation Front until it entered into a final peace settlement in 1996.

The ARMM was later repackaged as the BARMM after the government forged a final peace pact with the MILF in 2014.

Government planners convening at a national gathering in Davao City in the 1990s attributed the challenges to the absence of comprehensive planning, with most local governments lacking both annual and long-term plans.

“With our collaborative efforts, we were able to craft a plan that will aid in transforming the Bangsamoro region by identifying durable solutions towards a smooth transition to normalization, sustaining peace, and attaining socioeconomic development in our region.”—Chief Minister Ahod Ebrahim

Since the BARMM agreed to a phased transition, it has reported strides in the economy.

The Bangsamoro Board of Investments (BBOI) said it attracted P3.1 billion in investments in the third quarter last year alone, generating 1,927 job opportunities.

The Ministry of Trade, Investments and Tourism (MTIT) also recorded a total of P3,448,510 in investments that opened doors for 19,030 jobs as of September 2023.

Economic activities, such as the Ramadhan Trade Fair 2023, also achieved P16.9 million in sales, which helped boost micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) that participated during the monthlong business endeavor, showcasing local products and providing services.

During the third quarter, MTIT also welcomed 558,795 domestic and 1,394 foreign tourists, totaling 560,189, which increased tourism and boosted the local economy.

Compared to 2022’s record of P16.8 million in revenue, the Polloc Freeport and Ecozone (PFEZ) had a total revenue collection of P20.6 million, showing that more port users and investors made PFEZ their port of call.

The BARMM demonstrated its ability to address significant economic challenges, such as inflation, by reducing it to 6.35 percent at the start of the fiscal year, compared to the national rate of 7.8 percent. Additionally, the region recorded some of the lowest regional inflation rates from January to November of the same year.

Military checkpoints have been vastly reduced in many former conflict areas in central Mindanao after the MILF signed a peace settlement with government in 2014.

Prior strides

Despite images of corruption and war, the autonomous region demonstrated the potential for economic deliverance when conditions of peace were met. Early improvements were already observed during the short caretakership period in the term of then-President Benigno “Noynoy” Aquino III.

In 2015, Ishak Mastura, chairman and managing head of the Regional Board of Investments (RBOI)-ARMM, reported that the then ARMM had already breached the P1-billion mark in investments twice since 2011.

Investments reached P1.6 billion in 2011, and in 2013 investors poured in P1.4 billion, including the P700 million for nickel exploration in Tawi-Tawi, P365 million real estate in Bumbaran, Lanao del Sur, and expansion of a banana plantation and an oil depot.

Once only a dream for the perennial poorest region, Mastura said the attraction of the region “came easily, and could go higher, due to the favorable outcome of the peace process between government and the MILF.”

Banana plantations have sprouted in many BARMM areas, including this former countryside battleground in the town of Matanog, where the MILF has its largest camp, the Camp Abubakar Assidique.

Investments were poured into the construction of a new oil depot, mining, biomass power generation, and agriculture-related ventures, such as banana, oil palm products and buckwheat plantations.

“The peace process sends the positive message that we are on the mend; that we are on [our way] towards stability that will allow investments to be sustained,” he said.

The peace issue

ON November 3 last year, the foreign-led Third-Party Monitoring Team (TMPT) came out with the 8th Public Report Release on the government-MILF peace process, “primarily highlighting the political and normalization tracks of the Bangsamoro peace process, covering the period from February 2022 to October 2023.”

The TMPT said the peace accords’ political track “has reached midway through implementation process, at 50 percent of its implementation process.”

All factions of the MNLF are now represented in the Parliament, resulting in meaningful self-governance in the Bangsa­moro region.

The TMPT has also suggested that Malacañang clarify its position on the grant of amnesty as part of the normalization track. Before the year ended, though, President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. issued Proclamation Nos. 405 and 406 granting amnesty and socioeconomic support to Moro combatants as part of the normalization track of the GPH-MILF peace agreement.

Former MILG Minister Atty. Naguib Sinarimbo said the President’s move would “finally free our former combatants and MILF and MNLF command leaders from the shackles of the past that prevent them from genuinely and fully reaping the benefits of the peace dividends.”

According to the Independent Decommissioning Body (IDB), the decommissioning of the MILF combatants in its third phase was already complete. As of October 2023, the total number of decommissioned combatants stood at 26,132, while the firearms in the IDB stand at 4,625.

Based on the TPMT’s report, the MILF was yet to provide the list for the fourth and final phase, which was necessary to reach the targeted number of 40,000 decommissioned combatants and 7,000 weapons.

Either as a consequence or part of the normalization process, the memorandum of agreement (MOA) between the Bangsa­moro government and the National Police Commission (Napolcom), out of 11,075 applicants last year, 7,145 successfully passed. In the current year, 400 slots were announced as a recruitment quota for MILF and MNLF.

As of August, 102 recruits (52 from the MILF and 50 from the MNLF) took their oath as officers of the PNP-Regional Office in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region (PRO-BAR).

The Ministry of Public Order and Safety (MPOS) reported that their efforts in settling family feuds resulted in a total of 309 settled cases, with more 607 rido cases profiled.

Families and clans commonly resort to rido, or tribal or clan war, to avenge the killing of a member.

In protecting the human rights of the Bangsamoro, the BHRC provided 6,163 legal aid and counseling services.

Other bright moments

THE Ministry of Basic, Higher and Technical Education (MBHTE) announced an increase of 17 percent in enrollment for the opening of the school year 2023-2024 compared to last year. This translated to a total 1,258,253 pupils and students enrolled in various public schools, including government-run Madaris (Islamic schools) and community learning centers.

“Our mission is clear—we will continue enrolling children until every classroom is filled with eager learners,” said MBHTE Minister Mohagher Iqbal.

In addition, the ministry also employed 968 teaching and non-teaching personnel: 284 elementary and secondary teachers assigned to Lanao del Sur (LDS) I; 177 elementary and secondary teachers alongside eight PARA teachers for LDS II; 409 elementary and secondary teachers; 71 school principals designated for Sulu; and an additional 19 regional personnel.

The MBHTE-Technical Education Skills Development (TESD) also recorded a total of 13,205 scholars as of November “to address the specific skills needs of the communities and the Bangsamoro region as a whole.” The program “also promotes employment through entrepreneurial, self-employment and service-oriented activities mostly for the disadvantaged sectors, such as MILF decommissioned combatants and their communities.

Public infrastructure

POOR infrastructure was also addressed, to bring more untapped production areas to the market. Between 2020 and 2023, some 1,806.53 kilometers of roads, 103 bridges, 212 flood-control projects, 281 Level II water systems, 125 slope protection projects, 86 fishports, and 17,283 housing units were constructed.

The Ministry of Human Settlements and Development (MHSD) completed 557 housing units in the BARMM: 157 units in Maguindanao; 250 in Basilan; 100 in Sulu; and 50 in the Special Geographic Area (SGA). A total of 2,036 housing units were still being constructed as of November 2023.

Also constructed were 14 seawater desalination plants, two solar-powered and electric water systems.

On the Marawi City Rehabilitation Program (MRP), crafted in the aftermath of the five-month siege of the city in 2017, the BARMM reported that it has given support and assistance to “a cumulative total of 29,884,360 internally displaced persons/beneficiaries from the 24 barangays of the most affected areas.”

The Islamic City of Marawi is the capital of Lanao del Sur, which has a population of 1,195,518. Marawi City has a population of 207,010.

The Ministry of Transportation and Communications (MOTC) also has full control of the six BARMM airports, which are situated in Cotabato City, Wao and Malabang in Lanao del Sur, Jolo in Sulu, Sanga-Sanga and Mapun in Tawi-Tawi.

Health

AS of November, the Ayudang Medical mula sa Bangsamoro Government (AMBaG) extended medical support and financial aid to a total of 111,790 patients since December 2019 amounting to P624,886,577. This was an increase from last year’s 38,237 assisted patients.

“It is worth emphasizing that 76 percent, or 85,063 families, went home with zero-bill status for availing medical help from the AMBaG,” the BARMM said.

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has rehired and deployed 619 nurses, 114 midwives, 11 dentists, three nutritionist-dietitians, and three physical therapists across the region.

Opportunities

ACCORDING to the Philippine Statistics Authority, the BARMM’s labor force participation rate (LFPR) was 74 percent in October last year, “which implies that there are more socioeconomic opportunities available in the region,” the BARMM added.

Opportunities may be further enhanced with the BARMM installing more of the legal and political structures needed to consolidate its political and economic gains.

With the enactment of the two codes last year—Bangsamoro Electoral Code (BEC) and the Bangsamoro Local Governance Code (BLGC)—only the Bangsamoro Revenue Code has remained to complete the basic and priority codes of laws that the BARMM had set out to complete during the first transition period ending 2022.

But the Intergovernmental Relations Body (IGRB) also activated in November seven mechanisms “that shall serve as the basis for all laws and policies enacted by the BTA Parliament in pursuit of moving the peace process forward.”

The mechanisms include the Philippine Congress-Bangsamoro Parliament Forum (PCBFF), Intergovernmental Fiscal Policy Board (IFPB), Joint Body for the Zones of Joint Cooperation (JBZJC), Intergovernmental Infrastructure Development Board (IFPB), Intergovernmental Energy Board (IEB), Bangsamoro Sustainable Development Board (BSDB), and the Council of Leaders (COL).

And recently, the BTA approved BARMM’s 2024 budget of P98.4 billion, an increase of 15.36 percent from this year’s P85.3-billion budget.

Like last year, the 2024 budget mainly caters to prioritizing the social services, healthcare, infrastructure and education sectors.

“As a result of the BARMM government’s unwavering commitment to sustaining the gains of the region, the transitional government accomplished in 2023 significant programs and projects and rendered relevant services and assistance to Bangsamoro people,” it said.

Image credits: Maksim Grebeshkov | Dreamstime.com, Mary Grace Varela | Dreamstime.com, Info633933 | Dreamstime.com, Manuel T. Cayon





