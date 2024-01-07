BIG TRANSITIONS | Keiko Necesario excited to be back in the indie circuit

“2023 is a year of big transitions for me.”

This, as said by Filipina singer-songwriter Keiko Necesario, known for her songs “Di Bale Na,” “Right Next To You,” and “While We Are Young” among others, which she performed at the One Stop Record Fair last December 17.

Keiko’s signature folk music enveloped the whole venue. With only an acoustic guitar as an accompaniment, Keiko’s every pluck and strum brought out the rawness and simplicity of her music coupled with her strong and distinct vocals and honest songwriting.

Despite her edgy appearance on stage, hearing Keiko’s music is like being hugged—it’s warm, moving, and hopeful.

That night, she took up space and made the stage her own, and so does the trajectory of her life as a musician now.

In an interview with SoundStrip, Keiko said she had parted ways with her former record label, Warner Music Philippines, and went back to being an independent artist after her four-year contract ended.

“I also realized that I wanted to try being independent again because I think the culture of us laying alone kind of gives me that [fulfillment as an artist],” she added.

As an indie artist again, Keiko reflected on how the year 2023 transpired for her and what are the things she looks forward to this year.

Winning Awit Awards 2023

Keiko’s song “Obra” from her all-Tagalog album of the same name, won the 36th Awit Awards’ “Best Inspirational Recording.”

“Obra” was written with the help of OPM artist Quest and produced by Chasing Fantasia, a UK-based cinematic/electronic production duo.

Speaking on her collaboration with Quest, Keiko said, “I love how we were able to write it. It was so much fun to just hear [that we won].”

Keiko added that she was surprised when she won because she wasn’t expecting anything considering her fellow nominees. When they called up her name, she thought they were calling the nominees, but it was the announcement that she won the award.

“It’s an honor to get that recognition [because] ‘Obra’ is really special to me,” she quipped.

Songwriting

Known for her meticulous songwriting process, with some songs taking her more than a year to finish, Keiko wrote an electronic book (e-book) called “A Little Book About Songwriting.”

In her Instagram post, Keiko wrote that she started writing songs when she was still in grade school and she still didn’t know how to play the guitar then and she would just randomly hum melodies and write down words. Not until she reached high school that she discovered her love for playing the guitar and writing music.

The e-book, available online at P100, contains what Keiko learned through the years as an artist and what fuels her creative process.

“I started “A Little Book About Songwriting” because I just wanted to build a community and I also want to help aspiring artists and my co-artists in the industry,” she told SoundStrip.

“If they’re having artist’s block, it’s like a hit of refresh button in their creative process and even with me also,” she added.

Sharing her songwriting process, Keiko said it’s always different because sometimes, when a word would cross her mind, she will just write about that certain word. Same with a melody when she’s just playing the guitar.

“It’s really different every time and that’s why I think I love songwriting so much because it is so different—it’s about creativity talaga. There are a lot of different ways that I can come up with a song,” she said.

Harana Jam

Similar to writing a book about songwriting, Keiko started “HARANA,” a simple gathering of a community with one common thing: music, to create a community based on that.

The last HARANA jam was in 2019 and Keiko brought it back last December as a year-ender special to catch up with her fans at Kalikasan Garden in Bonifacio Global City.

“I really love just spending time with people. I think it’s great that we can be together in one simple gathering because most of the time, I’ll see them in shows like this and there’s little to no interaction,” she said.

The concept of HARANA, Keiko explained, is that all of them can be in conversations, eat together, jam to live music, and make friends. When she asked the people present at HARANA if they know each other, they would say no and after HARANA, they’ll become friends.

“It’s an amazing thing to witness because I love building friendships with people,” she said.

On seeing her fans after four years, Keiko said it was great to finally see them again. “It’s really great to communicate and connect with them in that way.”

Future plans

Reflecting on how her 2023 went, Keiko said, “I would say that there were a lot of ups and downs but I was able to enjoy all the seasons this year, and I’m excited for all the other seasons that are gonna come for me.”

This year, Keiko will be releasing more music as she’s already recording for her next album.

For two years, Keiko wasn’t able to release any music but this year, her fans can anticipate more music from her because she revealed that she will be releasing an album containing 15 tracks. She said that she’s been recording music since last year.

“What I’m most excited about is it’s another kind but not so different from my sound. As an artist, I love exploring. I want to always make a record that belong to one, that its sound can be distinguish, that it sounds like this is from an era,” she said.

Image credits: Bert Aricheta/One Stop Record Fair





