9 receive 2023 Filipino Faces of Biotechnology awards

Nine individuals—including a former Cabinet secretary, scientists, biotech experts, a regulator, a policy expert and a farmer—were added to the roster of awardees of the esteemed Filipino Faces of Biotechnology (FFOB) in 2023 for their excellence in and contributions to the technology, the Department of Agriculture (DA) Biotech Program Office announced.

The FFOB’s eighth awarding ceremonies was held at the Philippine International Convention Center in Pasay City on December 15.

Recognized were Ma. Lorelie Agbagala, Dr. Antonio Alfonso, Adriel Alvarez, Amparo Ampil. Dr. Evangeline Castillo, Dr. Lourdes Cruz, Dr. William Dar, Dr. Carmencita Padilla and Dr. Eufemio Rasco.

The annual event led by the Department of Agriculture has awarded a total of 59 individuals since it started in 2016.

The FFOB, inspired by the renowned Humans of New York, recognize Filipinos who have demonstrated exemplary work and have contributed significantly to the advancement of biotechnology in the Philippines, thus, help in the development of their respective sectors, and the country, in general.

The awards also aim to celebrate the country’s journey in the advancement of public acceptance of and support for the use of biotech in various fields.

At the same time, they invite others to be inspired to develop and promote biotech in different sectors.

The awardees

Ma. Lorelie U. Agbagala: She has played a crucial role in ensuring that policies align with scientific advancements, creating a conducive environment for progress. Her efforts have resulted in the implementation of robust regulatory frameworks while ensuring public safety.

Dr. Antonio A. Alfonso: With his visionary approach, his contributions have led to the development of community-driven initiatives that promote environmental stewardship and sustainable agricultural practices.

Adriel Dave Alvarez: As biotech farmer-leader, he has pioneered in sustainable farming practices that not only increase crop yield but also promote environmental conservation.

Charo Ampil: Steering policies on agricultural biotechnology, she has led in the formulation of policies that support research and development in biotechnology, fostering a culture of innovation in the agricultural sector.

Dr. Evangeline Castillo: A trailblazer in bio-fertilizers, her research on the capability of mycorrhizal fungi has paved the way to boost productivity in adverse upland areas, providing a lifeline for farmers in challenging terrains.

Dr. Lourdes J. Cruz: With significant research on toxins from marine animals, she has contributed in the fields of biochemistry and toxicology. Her studies have led to the development of toxin-based therapies and have contributed to the understanding of marine ecosystems, influencing conservation efforts.

Dr. William D. Dar: As former secretary of the Department of Agriculture and head of research institutions in the country and abroad, he championed science, technology and innovation for agricultural development. His efforts have inspired a new era of sustainable and technology-driven farming practices.

Dr. Carmencita Padilla: A pioneer in genetics and health, her groundbreaking research on the importance of newborn screening led to the passage of the law mandating all newborns to undergo screening, revolutionizing early disease detection and intervention.

Dr. Eufemio T. Rasco: A stalwart in research and advocacy, he has championed agricultural biotechnology, contributing to the development of resilient and sustainable farming practices. His research initiatives have led to the identification of crop varieties that are resistant to pests and diseases, ensuring stable agricultural production.

‘Overcoming challenges, obstacles’

Conferred by the Department of Agriculture (DA), the awarding ceremonies was led by Agriculture Undersecretary Mercedita Sombilla, and DA Biotechnology Program Director Claro N. Mingala.

“The FFOB awards are not just about accolades; they represent a journey of embracing challenges, overcoming obstacles, and contributing to the advancement of biotechnology in the country,” said Agriculture Secretary Francisco Tiu Laurel Jr. in a message that was read by Sombilla.

“The awardees’ experiences, the hardships they have embraced, and the genuine contributions they have made in biotech in agriculture, health, environment, information, education and policy are truly inspiring and motivational,” Laurel said.

Image credits: DA Biotechnology Program





