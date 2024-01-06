SM Foundation presents recent scholar-graduates

AFTER two years of presenting its scholar graduates virtually, SM Foundation finally held an onsite presentation at the SMX Convention Center.

Presented to the Sy family were 397 graduates, with 161 of them having honors. This batch had eight summa cum laude, 55 magna cum laude, 72 cum laude, and 26 recipients of academic distinction awards.

The atmosphere was festive with the presence of the Sy family: Hans Sy, Harley Sy, and Chico Sy; SM Foundation executive director Debbie Sy; as well as officers of SM Foundation led by its president-chairperson Jose T. Sio, Lydia Echauz, Engr. Chito Macapagal, Linda Atayde, Connie Angeles, Cristie Angeles and Eleonor Lansang, among others. Also present were representatives from BDO Foundation, National University and Asia Pacific College.

At the program, the graduates rendered a song, as they approached the Sy family and SM Foundation officers, then handed them flowers.

It was also an inspiring event as Sio spoke before the graduates and shared life lessons that would guide them as they begin another chapter in their lives in the pursuit of their dreams.

Inspiration was also provided by guest speaker Engr. Albert Maquiñana. A 2003 SM scholar, he graduated with a Bachelor of Science (BS) in Computer Engineering from the FEU East Asia College as a magna cum laude. In his speech, he shared his journey and challenges as an SM scholar, and how he was able to reach where he is now: a global information technology director for Manufacturing Services and Solutions of Procter&Gamble.

Testimonials

AMONG them is Marjorie Perez, a cum laude finisher from Ateneo de Zamboanga University. A graduate of BS Accountancy, Perez wanted to be a pilot or engineer early on. But she had to forego her aspirations and instead enrolled in Accountancy.

During that time also, engineering was still not offered in the school of her choice. According to Perez, with accountancy, one can be versatile in choosing jobs with wider opportunities. In her senior year, she was given by Ateneo De Manila University an academic scholarship.

For college, the most challenging part was financial in nature, considering the tuition fees for an accounting student in a private university. But when Perez became an SM scholar, the burden was lifted. She admitted there were times when she wanted to give up and asked herself if her course was really what she wanted. One of her professors encouraged her to continue and finish her degree, as she was doing good in her studies. It was a struggle, but reminded herself that she must continue her studies as she was blessed with a scholarship.

“Many kids could not attend school. And here [I am]—a scholar,” she said and shared that it was not only for herself, but also for her family. “I’m still glad I listened to the advice of my professor. If I did not continue, I wouldn’t be a certified public accountant [CPA] now.”

Having passed the Professional Regulatory Commission’s licensure exams, she is presently reviewing to take another board exam early next year, this time to be a Certified Management Accountant, after which she will start working with a local public accounting firm.

Meanwhile, Cherilyn Acop graduated as a magna cum laude from Saint Louis University with a degree in BS Civil Engineering. Born in Kalinga but raised in Baguio City, she initially wanted to be a teacher, but instead took up Engineering, which she believes will give her wider opportunities.

Acop admitted it was a struggle for her during the pandemic years. It was also the time when she was taking her major subjects that were prerequisites for subjects in her higher years.

“Materials were limited,” she said and added that the situation was further aggravated by poor Internet connectivity. There were times when she had to go up the roof just to get stable signals.

Acop hopes to get a job as a civil engineer in Baguio City. Since she is still incapable of helping others financially, she plans to disseminate information about available scholarships, the existence of an Alternative Learning System and the technical-vocational courses being offered by the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority or Tesda, as these are not well-known to out-of-school youth in their community, to help them improve their lives.